Pinays take on Scots, Austrians in World Amateur opener

MANILA, Philippines – Mikha Fortuna slugs it out with Austria’s Isabella Holpfer and Scot Lorna McClymont, kicking off the Philippines’ campaign in the World Amateur Team Championships Wednesday over two championship courses in France.

Play is currently ongoing with Fortuna spearheading the Filipinas’ opening day drive at 8:33 a.m. at the backside of the Le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretéche layout, one of the two courses hosting the women’s event also known as the Espirito Santo Trophy. The other layout is the Le Golf National’s Albatross, which will also host the golf competitions in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The ICTSI-backed Mafy Singson tees off next at 8:44 a.m. with Austrian Johanna Ebner and Chloe Goadby of Scotland while Lois Kaye Go anchors Team Phl’s first day campaign at 8:55 a.m. against Anna Neumayer of Austria and Scot Hannah Darling.

The men’s event, the Eisenhower Cup, will be played next week with Jet Hernandez, Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus making up the Phl squad.

The US won the last World Amateurs in Ireland in 2018 with Japan and Korea finishing second and third, respectively. The 2020 edition was scrapped due to pandemic.

Rose Zhang, the No. 1 player in the current world amateur ranking, heads the crack US squad all set for back-to-back championships in the three-to-play, two-to-count format event, which drew 56 nations. She clashes with France Constance Fouillet and Japan’s Mizuki Hashimoto in a blockbuster pairing in the first group at 8 a.m. on No. 1 of Le Golf National.

Rachel Heck, the world No. 3, faces Japan’s Saki Baba and local ace Maylis Lamoure while Rachel Kuehn clashes with Variana Heck of France and Japanese Miku Ueta.

Rianne Malixi, who delivered the team bronze medal in the SEA Games in Vietnam last May, failed to make the team due to visa woes with Fortuna tapped to join Singson and Go.

"We weren't able to acquire a (French) visa in the US at tight na masyado kung uuwi pa ng Pinas (para sa visa)," said Malixi's dad Roy.

The 15-year-old Malixi, whose campaign is also backed by the world leading port operator, would've have been a great anchor or addition to Team Philippines. A two-leg winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, she improved to No. 9 from No. 15 in the American Junior Golf Association ranking while moving to No. 265 from No. 312 in the world after a three-month campaign in the US.

The Philippines hosted the biennial championship in 1996 at Sta. Elena Golf Club (Espirito Santo Trophy) and Manila Southwoods’ Masters and Legends courses (Eisenhower Cup).