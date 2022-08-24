^

Sports

Pinays take on Scots, Austrians in World Amateur opener

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 3:38pm
Pinays take on Scots, Austrians in World Amateur opener

MANILA, Philippines – Mikha Fortuna slugs it out with Austria’s Isabella Holpfer and Scot Lorna McClymont, kicking off the Philippines’ campaign in the World Amateur Team Championships Wednesday over two championship courses in France.  

Play is currently ongoing with Fortuna spearheading the Filipinas’ opening day drive at 8:33 a.m. at the backside of the Le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretéche layout, one of the two courses hosting the women’s event also known as the Espirito Santo Trophy. The other layout is the Le Golf National’s Albatross, which will also host the golf competitions in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The ICTSI-backed Mafy Singson tees off next at 8:44 a.m. with Austrian Johanna Ebner and Chloe Goadby of Scotland while Lois Kaye Go anchors Team Phl’s first day campaign at 8:55 a.m. against Anna Neumayer of Austria and Scot Hannah Darling.

The men’s event, the Eisenhower Cup, will be played next week with Jet Hernandez, Aidric Chan and Carl Corpus making up the Phl squad.

The US won the last World Amateurs in Ireland in 2018 with Japan and Korea finishing second and third, respectively. The 2020 edition was scrapped due to pandemic.

Rose Zhang, the No. 1 player in the current world amateur ranking, heads the crack US squad all set for back-to-back championships in the three-to-play, two-to-count format event, which drew 56 nations. She clashes with France Constance Fouillet and Japan’s Mizuki Hashimoto in a blockbuster pairing in the first group at 8 a.m. on No. 1 of Le Golf National.

Rachel Heck, the world No. 3, faces Japan’s Saki Baba and local ace Maylis Lamoure while Rachel Kuehn clashes with Variana Heck of France and Japanese Miku Ueta.

Rianne Malixi, who delivered the team bronze medal in the SEA Games in Vietnam last May, failed to make the team due to visa woes with Fortuna tapped to join Singson and Go.

"We weren't able to acquire a (French) visa in the US at tight na masyado kung uuwi pa ng Pinas (para sa visa)," said Malixi's dad Roy. 

The 15-year-old Malixi, whose campaign is also backed by the world leading port operator, would've have been a great anchor or addition to Team Philippines. A two-leg winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, she improved to No. 9 from No. 15 in the American Junior Golf Association ranking while moving to No. 265 from No. 312 in the world after a three-month campaign in the US.

The Philippines hosted the biennial championship in 1996 at Sta. Elena Golf Club (Espirito Santo Trophy) and Manila Southwoods’ Masters and Legends courses (Eisenhower Cup).

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

18 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto: We&rsquo;ll show how good we are

Sotto: We’ll show how good we are

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Slotman Kai Sotto said hunger would be a major driving force for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw

Pressure on Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The pressure on Gilas to win or at least be competitive in battling Lebanon in Beirut tomorrow (9pm Lebanon time; 2am Friday Manila time) in the FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is nerve-wracking.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 clobbered Chinese Taipei, 84-73, and topped Group C via sweep at the close of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
After giving most of his young life to the game of basketball, Jan Kevin Lacap switched gears and joined the US Navy.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas U18 yields to Lebanon, misses out on U19 World Cup berth

Gilas U18 yields to Lebanon, misses out on U19 World Cup berth

By Luisa Morales | 31 minutes ago
Despite sweeping the group stage, the Gilas boys fell flat to begin their match against the Lebanese.
Sports
fbtw
With all the buzz, Tom Kim poised to go places with Presidents Cup the next stop

With all the buzz, Tom Kim poised to go places with Presidents Cup the next stop

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 34 minutes ago
The Tom Kim Express finally ran out of steam after a whirlwind joy ride that lasted nearly two months and ending at his dream...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas thumps Sarangani; Nueva Ecija nails 15th straight win

MPBL: Batangas thumps Sarangani; Nueva Ecija nails 15th straight win

2 hours ago
It was Mark Neil Cruz's turn to shine for Batangas City Embassy Chill on Tuesday as the Athletics subdued the  Sarangani...
Sports
fbtw
Nocos, Velez eye PPS junior tennis repeat

Nocos, Velez eye PPS junior tennis repeat

3 hours ago
Tiffany Nocos and John David Velez set out for another title crack in the premier division as the PPS-PEPP national juniors...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
National University faces Adamson while fellow La Salle duels with Far Eastern University in an all-UAAP semifinals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with