^

Sports

MPBL: Batangas thumps Sarangani; Nueva Ecija nails 15th straight win

Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 1:57pm
MPBL: Batangas thumps Sarangani; Nueva Ecija nails 15th straight win
Mark Neil Cruz shines for Batangas.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – It was Mark Neil Cruz's turn to shine for Batangas City Embassy Chill on Tuesday as the Athletics subdued the  Sarangani Marlins, 75-66, in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Batangas City Coliseum.

As expected, powerhouse Nueva Ecija thumped Muntinlupa, 102-85, stretching the Rice Vanguards' unbeaten run to 15 in the single-round robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

Rizal also boosted its quarterfinal drive with a 95-73 trouncing of Makati in the opener. The Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers climbed to 9-4 and pulled down Makati to 1-14.

Cruz knocked in seven straight points in the last two minutes to lift Batangas past Sarangani, 72-66, in the battle between the South division pacesetters.

Cedric Ablaza drilled in a triple with 36 seconds left for the final count that handed Batangas a 13-1 record in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

The Marlins dropped to 10-3 despite the 25-point, 12-rebound, five-steal and four-rebound effort of YouTube sensation Kyt Jimenez, who was held to two charities in the fourth quarter.

Cruz would up with 13 points and nine rebounds for Athletics Coach Cholo Villanueva, who also got 17 points and six rebounds from Levi Hernandez and 12 points and 11 rebounds from Jeckster Apinan.

Yvan Ludovice, whose back-to-back triples pushed Sarangani to within 66-69, ended up with 11 points.

Virtually an all-star roster, Nueva Ecija drew 18 points and nine rebounds from Will McAloney; 18 points, six rebounds and four assists from John Bryon Villarias; 14 points from Michael Juico; 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Hesed Gabo; 11 points from Jonathan Uyloan; and 10 points from JP Sarao, all scored in the first quarter.

Muntinlupa, which tumbled to 2-8, got 18 points from John Cantimbuhan Jr., 16 from Biboy Enguio and 14 from Ivan Villanueva.

MPBL founder and CEO Manny Pacquiao watched the games for the second straight day and threw away Molten balls to the fans who braved the heavy rains.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

17 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto: We&rsquo;ll show how good we are

Sotto: We’ll show how good we are

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Slotman Kai Sotto said hunger would be a major driving force for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 clobbered Chinese Taipei, 84-73, and topped Group C via sweep at the close of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship...
Sports
fbtw

Pressure on Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The pressure on Gilas to win or at least be competitive in battling Lebanon in Beirut tomorrow (9pm Lebanon time; 2am Friday Manila time) in the FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is nerve-wracking.
Sports
fbtw
Durant set to stay with Nets after management talks

Durant set to stay with Nets after management talks

6 hours ago
Durant, who requested a trade from the club on June 30, met Nets chiefs in Los Angeles on Monday to discuss his future.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Nocos, Velez eye PPS junior tennis repeat

Nocos, Velez eye PPS junior tennis repeat

1 hour ago
Tiffany Nocos and John David Velez set out for another title crack in the premier division as the PPS-PEPP national juniors...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
After giving most of his young life to the game of basketball, Jan Kevin Lacap switched gears and joined the US Navy.
Sports
fbtw
UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
National University faces Adamson while fellow La Salle duels with Far Eastern University in an all-UAAP semifinals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The AFF Women's Champions Philippine women's national football team returns to the pitch in September in an international...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans' Herb Jones believes it's 'only a matter of time' before a Filipino makes it to the NBA

Pelicans' Herb Jones believes it's 'only a matter of time' before a Filipino makes it to the NBA

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
While many have dreamed and tried, including the 7'3" Kai Sotto, no one has yet to break the glass ceiling of basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with