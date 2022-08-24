Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

Jan Kevin Lacap’s US Navy track is in aviation, and he is also exploring how he can further his career in the military.

MANILA, Philippines – The transition was the most difficult one. More so a first love.

After giving most of his young life to the game of basketball, Jan Kevin Lacap, who played for the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates under Bonnie Tan and was an assistant on Topex Robinson’s staff from 2014-21, switched gears and joined the US Navy.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” bared Lacap from his station in Pensacola, Florida. “I thought that I had found my place in the game with LPU, the Bacoor Strikers (under Chris Gavina) and the Phoenix Fuel Masters but COVID-19 happened.”

When the pandemic put a stop to a lot of activity in the Philippines and was slow to open, Lacap reconsidered his options.

“I was already in the PBA but had a non-guaranteed contract so I decided to return to the United States,” he continued.

After his collegiate career ended in 2012, Lacap was working in Maryland when Bonnie Tan lured him back to join his coaching staff. Two years later, LPU’s Andro Lopez asked him to stay on with Topex Robinson’s staff as they loved the work he was doing training CJ Perez.

The LPU journey was a memorable one. The Pirates won a PBA D-League title in 2018 and finished twice as NCAA first-runners-up in 2017 and 2018. It was, in Lacap’s words, “a great ride.”

But all things come to an end. With the run over and the coaching staff scattered all over, Lacap went back to the US for a second time.

There were some coaching offers for US high school ball and Division 3 college hoops, but Lacap chose for something more stable given the times.

“I would have loved to continue with basketball, but what pushed me to enlist aside from serving was the mindset that I did not want to be only remembered for coaching,’ he explained of his career shift. “I believe there is more to life and I wanted to make a difference.”

“I think the US military is an opportunity for me to serve and to avail of the benefits such as education,” continued Lacap. “And I am learning a lot about myself and what I can do. It has given me more confidence in my abilities.”

Lacap’s US Navy track is in aviation, and he is also exploring how he can further his career in the military.

“All I can say is that I am happy with the direction I have taken.”