^

Sports

Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 1:33pm
Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy
Jan Kevin Lacap’s US Navy track is in aviation, and he is also exploring how he can further his career in the military.

MANILA, Philippines – The transition was the most difficult one. More so a first love.

After giving most of his young life to the game of basketball, Jan Kevin Lacap, who played for the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates under Bonnie Tan and was an assistant on Topex Robinson’s staff from 2014-21, switched gears and joined the US Navy.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” bared Lacap from his station in Pensacola, Florida. “I thought that I had found my place in the game with LPU, the Bacoor Strikers (under Chris Gavina) and the Phoenix Fuel Masters but COVID-19 happened.”

When the pandemic put a stop to a lot of activity in the Philippines and was slow to open, Lacap reconsidered his options. 

“I was already in the PBA but had a non-guaranteed contract so I decided to return to the United States,” he continued.

After his collegiate career ended in 2012, Lacap was working in Maryland when Bonnie Tan lured him back to join his coaching staff. Two years later, LPU’s Andro Lopez asked him to stay on with Topex Robinson’s staff as they loved the work he was doing training CJ Perez.

The LPU journey was a memorable one. The Pirates won a PBA D-League title in 2018 and finished twice as NCAA first-runners-up in 2017 and 2018. It was, in Lacap’s words, “a great ride.”

But all things come to an end. With the run over and the coaching staff scattered all over, Lacap went back to the US for a second time.

There were some coaching offers for US high school ball and Division 3 college hoops, but Lacap chose for something more stable given the times.

“I would have loved to continue with basketball, but what pushed me to enlist aside from serving was the mindset that I did not want to be only remembered for coaching,’ he explained of his career shift. “I believe there is more to life and I wanted to make a difference.”

“I think the US military is an opportunity for me to serve and to avail of the benefits such as education,” continued Lacap. “And I am learning a lot about myself and what I can do. It has given me more confidence in my abilities.”

Lacap’s US Navy track is in aviation, and he is also exploring how he can further his career in the military.

“All I can say is that I am happy with the direction I have taken.”

BASKETBALL

NAVY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

17 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto: We&rsquo;ll show how good we are

Sotto: We’ll show how good we are

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Slotman Kai Sotto said hunger would be a major driving force for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 clobbered Chinese Taipei, 84-73, and topped Group C via sweep at the close of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship...
Sports
fbtw

Pressure on Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The pressure on Gilas to win or at least be competitive in battling Lebanon in Beirut tomorrow (9pm Lebanon time; 2am Friday Manila time) in the FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is nerve-wracking.
Sports
fbtw
Durant set to stay with Nets after management talks

Durant set to stay with Nets after management talks

6 hours ago
Durant, who requested a trade from the club on June 30, met Nets chiefs in Los Angeles on Monday to discuss his future.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
MPBL: Batangas thumps Sarangani; Nueva Ecija nails 15th straight win

MPBL: Batangas thumps Sarangani; Nueva Ecija nails 15th straight win

1 hour ago
It was Mark Neil Cruz's turn to shine for Batangas City Embassy Chill on Tuesday as the Athletics subdued the  Sarangani...
Sports
fbtw
Nocos, Velez eye PPS junior tennis repeat

Nocos, Velez eye PPS junior tennis repeat

1 hour ago
Tiffany Nocos and John David Velez set out for another title crack in the premier division as the PPS-PEPP national juniors...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
National University faces Adamson while fellow La Salle duels with Far Eastern University in an all-UAAP semifinals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The AFF Women's Champions Philippine women's national football team returns to the pitch in September in an international...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans' Herb Jones believes it's 'only a matter of time' before a Filipino makes it to the NBA

Pelicans' Herb Jones believes it's 'only a matter of time' before a Filipino makes it to the NBA

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
While many have dreamed and tried, including the 7'3" Kai Sotto, no one has yet to break the glass ceiling of basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with