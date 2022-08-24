^

Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 11:01am
The Philippine women's national football team
MANILA, Philippines — The AFF Women's Champions Philippine women's national football team returns to the pitch in September in an international friendly against New Zealand.

As announced by the Ford Football Ferns on Tuesday, the co-hosts of the 2023 FIFA World Cup will face off with the Philippines on September 6 at Cal State Fullerton (September 7 in Manila).

The friendly will be held in the FIFA September international window.

Sources have told Philstar.com that the Filipinas will be leaving for a training camp for the window by the end of August.

The Philippine booters are in deep preparation for their maiden stint in the World Cup next year.

After winning the AFF Women's Championship last month, the Philippine Football Federation said that it will slate friendlies against World Cup-bound teams in the coming months to prepare the national team.

Also on the table, according to the PFF, are friendlies against Costa Rica, Jamaica and Uzbekistan.

The Filipinas, ranked No. 53 in the world, have been on an impressive tear since the beginning of the year.

The team has since qualified for the country's first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup, won bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, and took the Philippines' first-ever football championship in the AFF Women's Championship on home soil.

