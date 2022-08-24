^

Pelicans' Herb Jones believes it's 'only a matter of time' before a Filipino makes it to the NBA

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 10:19am
Pelicans' Herb Jones believes it's 'only a matter of time' before a Filipino makes it to the NBA
Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center on April 28, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — In the 75 years of existence of the NBA, not a single full-fledged Filipino has made it into the league.

While many have dreamed and tried, including the 7'3" Kai Sotto, no one has yet to break the glass ceiling of basketball's biggest stage.

But for New Orleans Pelicans' Herb Jones, it is only a question of when and not if, for a homegrown Filipino to make it to the NBA.

"Just because someone hasn't done it yet, doesn't mean you can't do it," Jones told Philstar.com during his visit to the Philippines for the NBA Cares court dedication at Gawad Kalinga's Enchanted Farm in Angat, Bulacan on Monday.

"I think I might've been the first person from the city that I grew up in to make it to the NBA, I just show up and try to maximize each opportunity that I had, worked extremely hard towards that goal," he added.

Jones himself was a witness to young Filipino basketball talents when he helped oversee a basketball clinic at the court in Angat.

Getting a first-person account of how much the Philippines and Fillipinos love the game of basketball, Jones believes it is already the first step in making it to the big leagues.

"[T]he love for the game, that's the thing you need first, you know? It's a true love for the game. The Philippines, in the Philippines, they have that and it's just only a matter of time," said Jones.

"I feel like, in the years to come, there will be a Filipino to come out of here and get drafted," he continued.

Sotto actually declared for the 2022 NBA draft before going unselected. He will be playing his second season for the Adelaide 36ers in the Australia National Basketball League in the hopes of getting the attention of scouts and fulfilling his NBA dream.

Jones himself was a rookie in the 2021-22 season with the Pelicans. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Latest
