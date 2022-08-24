Obiena claims gold in Germany tiff, meets Worlds qualifying standard

Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines reacts after competing in the Men's Pole Vault Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena kickstarted the second half of his season with a victory, ruling the Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Germany on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning, Manila time).

Obiena, who was recently reinstated to the Philippine national team, cleared a best height of 5.81m to rule the competition where he went up against Athletics World Championships silver medalist Christopher Nilsen and home bet Oleg Zernikel.

The 26-year-old breezed through 5.61m, 5.71m, and 5.81m in just one attempt each as he flexed his top form against the field of 11 pole vaulters.

Nilsen, meanwhile, was uncharacteristically struggling as he needed all three attempts to clear 5.61m then tried twice at 5.71m.

The American then failed to clear 5.81m to give Obiena the top mint.

With the gold in the bag, Obiena attempted to reset the Asian record and his personal best with tries at 5.95m but failed thrice.

The meet also saw Obiena clear the qualifying standards for next year's World Athletics Championships in Hungary at 5.81m.

Next for Obiena is the Athletissima in Laussane, Switzerland on Thursday, August 25.