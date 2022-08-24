^

Sports

Obiena claims gold in Germany tiff, meets Worlds qualifying standard

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 8:45am
Obiena claims gold in Germany tiff, meets Worlds qualifying standard
Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines reacts after competing in the Men's Pole Vault Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena kickstarted the second half of his season with a victory, ruling the Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Germany on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning, Manila time).

Obiena, who was recently reinstated to the Philippine national team, cleared a best height of 5.81m to rule the competition where he went up against Athletics World Championships silver medalist Christopher Nilsen and home bet Oleg Zernikel.

The 26-year-old breezed through 5.61m, 5.71m, and 5.81m in just one attempt each as he flexed his top form against the field of 11 pole vaulters.

Nilsen, meanwhile, was uncharacteristically struggling as he needed all three attempts to clear 5.61m then tried twice at 5.71m.

The American then failed to clear 5.81m to give Obiena the top mint.

With the gold in the bag, Obiena attempted to reset the Asian record and his personal best with tries at 5.95m but failed thrice.

The meet also saw Obiena clear the qualifying standards for next year's World Athletics Championships in Hungary at 5.81m.

Next for Obiena is the Athletissima in Laussane, Switzerland on Thursday, August 25.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto: We&rsquo;ll show how good we are

Sotto: We’ll show how good we are

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Slotman Kai Sotto said hunger would be a major driving force for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 clobbered Chinese Taipei, 84-73, and topped Group C via sweep at the close of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship...
Sports
fbtw

Pressure on Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
The pressure on Gilas to win or at least be competitive in battling Lebanon in Beirut tomorrow (9pm Lebanon time; 2am Friday Manila time) in the FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is nerve-wracking.
Sports
fbtw
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

12 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Lebanon-bound 13-man Gilas roster known

Lebanon-bound 13-man Gilas roster known

1 day ago
The Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas on Monday bared the 13-man lineup of Gilas Pilipinas that will head to Beirut, Lebanon...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pelicans' Herb Jones believes it's 'only a matter of time' before a Filipino makes it to the NBA

Pelicans' Herb Jones believes it's 'only a matter of time' before a Filipino makes it to the NBA

By Luisa Morales | 21 minutes ago
While many have dreamed and tried, including the 7'3" Kai Sotto, no one has yet to break the glass ceiling of basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
Tots Carlos savors 'learning experience' in first stint with national team

Tots Carlos savors 'learning experience' in first stint with national team

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Representing the flag with her club, Carlos has had back-to-back impressive outings against Vietnam and China.
Sports
fbtw
Durant set to stay with Nets after management talks

Durant set to stay with Nets after management talks

2 hours ago
Durant, who requested a trade from the club on June 30, met Nets chiefs in Los Angeles on Monday to discuss his future.
Sports
fbtw
TNT pullaway or SMB equalizer? &nbsp;

TNT pullaway or SMB equalizer?  

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
TNT considers coach Chot Reyes’ absence as both  challenge and motivation to get the job done as it shoots for...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas youth sweeps FIBA Asia prelims

Gilas youth sweeps FIBA Asia prelims

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 clobbered Chinese Taipei, 84-73, and topped Group C via sweep of the preliminary round in the FIBA U18...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with