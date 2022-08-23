^

Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 7:56pm
Though already in the quarterfinals as early as Monday evening, the Gilas boys still stepped on the pedal to prevail in the duel between unbeaten teams.
FIBA.com

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas U18 clobbered Chinese Taipei, 84-73, and topped Group C via sweep at the close of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship preliminary round Tuesday at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, Iran.

Though already in the quarterfinals as early as Monday evening, the Gilas boys still stepped on the pedal behind another fine outing from Filipino-Australian ace Mason Amos to prevail in the duel between unbeaten teams.

Amos, the prized recruit of Ateneo in the UAAP, punished Chinese Taipei with 28 points on an efficient 60-percent clip to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

The 6-foot-7 Amos dropped 13 markers of his output in the pivotal fourth quarter including the clutch bucket in the last two minutes to highlight Gilas’ pullaway at 79-68.

James Nacua backstopped Amos with 16 markers while Joshua Coronel and Seven Gagate cashed in nine apiece for Gilas under the watch of coach Josh Reyes.

Gilas is yet to determine its opponent in the quarterfinals depending on the draw after the group play among the rest of the top eight teams from the 10-squad cast split into three groups.

Usual FIBA format has four groups of 12 teams with the top two from each pool advancing in the knockout playoffs.

Other groups that are yet to be completed feature Iran, Japan and Lebanon in Group A as well as China, South Korea and India in Group C.

Gilas is eyeing to replicate or surpass the Final Four finish of the last Philippine U18 team in the 2018 Asian tilt led by now men’s team stalwart Kai Sotto.

FIBA ASIA

GILAS
