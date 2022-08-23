Genshin Impact crosses reality with event at SM Mall of Asia

Genshin's real life Teleport Waypoint installed in the Alps last January. A similar Teleport will appear in SM Mall of Asia starting August 24.

MANILA, Philippines — Genshin Impact's main travel system, the Teleport Waypoint, which allows players to move from one area to another with just a button, is set to appear in multiple locations all over the world as part of HoYoverse's "Encounter Genshin Teleport".

Announced to appear in different Southeast Asian countries, as well as in Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, the Philippine Teleport Waypoint will be at the ground floor of the Entertainment Mall at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City from August 24 until September 6.

According to Genshin Impact's post, travelers may take photos and post videos of the Waypoint on Tiktok and receive freebies like postcards and bookmarks when they participate in the event.

This would be the game's second time having a Teleport Waypoint appear in real life. The first real life Teleport Waypoint was installed back in January of this year at the Val Thorens Ski Resort in the Alps to commemorate the one year anniversary of the game's snowy mountain range, Dragonspine. The area was inspired by the Alps' Matterhorn, a large, near-symmetric pyramidal peak, and one of the highest summits in Europe.

Genshin's Version 3.0 update

The game's coming 3.0 update is said to be its biggest yet with the introduction of a new playable territory, the Nation of Sumeru. There will be three new playable characters with another three already announced for version 3.1.

Besides the new quests, characters and areas to explore, a new play style: the element Dendro will finally make its appearance, the last of the seven elements part of the game's combat system.

The game's version 3.0 update will be available starting Wednesday, August 24.