^

Sports

San Mateo, KalosPh-OLFU battle for solo lead in Ballout cagefest

Philstar.com
August 22, 2022 | 7:15pm
San Mateo, KalosPh-OLFU battle for solo lead in Ballout cagefest
Kobe Davis of Our Lady Of Fatima takes an open jumper.
Ballout Hoops

Games Tuesday (University of Makati Gym)

10 a.m. – MPAMS-San Mateo vs KalosPh-OLFU Antipolo
11:45 a.m. – ARS Warriors-Cavite vs Calaguas Gems Camarines Norte-Bicol
1:30 p.m. – AMA University-QC vs Philippine Navy Sea Lions-Taguig 

MANILA, Philippines – KalosPh-Our Lady of Fatima and MPAMS-San Mateo shoot for an early lead in the Luzon-wide Ballout Hoops Open Challenge even as Calaguas Gems Camarines Norte-Bicol tries to make a good first impression when it debuts on Tuesday.

Coming off an inspiring 85-77 triumph over Philippine Navy on opening day, Our Lady of Fatima, coached by former San Beda great Ralph Rivera, will take on a San Mateo side that banked on defense in putting away AMA University Sunday.

The two teams set the tone early in the tournament headed by commissioner Joe Lipa and supported by One4BF, MDC, KalosPh, Chachago, Motolite, Details Avenue, Snazzy, Mighty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant and Disenyo Footwear.

But only one from Our Lady of Fatima and San Mateo will move up to solo lead after their 10 a.m. encounter on Tuesday at the University of Makati Gym.

On Tuesday, Calaguas Gems Camariner Norte-Bicol sees action for the first time as it faces another provincial team in ARS Warriors-Cavite at 11:45 a.m.

The Warriors were beaten soundly by fast, more agile and athletic University of Makat Herons, 103-77, with Christian Jake Agoncillo leading the way.

Agoncillo pumped in 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field to lead the young squad with players 21-and-under comprising the team and using its speed and agility in outplaying the Warriors.    

Two teams which also dropped their opening-day matches, AMA University-QC and Philippine Navy Sea Lions-Go-For-Gold, clash in the main game at 1:30 p.m.

AMA, coached by Mark Herrera, was held down to just nine points in the fourth period as the team succumbed to pressure agianst the more experieced rivals from San Mateo, 86-70.

"We need consistency and we have to play it the whole game, not for only three quarters," said Herrera, whose team lost all its seven games in the elimination round of the PBA D-League.

Philippine Navy is also eager to bounce back strong and the Sea Lions are expected to use their size and brawn against their younger rivals, much like to what they did against the Phoenix of OLFU.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas U18 crushes Syria by 64 points in FIBA Asian Championship opener

Gilas U18 crushes Syria by 64 points in FIBA Asian Championship opener

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
A wire-to-wire victory that saw the Philippines lead by as many as 71 points energized the Filipino cagers, who will play...
Sports
fbtw
Japeth clears protocols, rejoins Gilas

Japeth clears protocols, rejoins Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas got a dose of good news yesterday as big man Japeth Aguilar checked in at the training camp after clearing...
Sports
fbtw
Gallant Philippines bows to Vietnam to open AVC Cup campaign

Gallant Philippines bows to Vietnam to open AVC Cup campaign

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Despite good starts in both Set 1 and Set 2, Vietnam was able to weather the storm and get back into the thick of it by the...
Sports
fbtw
Sangalang, Aguilar out

Sangalang, Aguilar out

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Just as NBA player Jordan Clarkson and towering Kai Sotto joined camp, Gilas Pilipinas finds itself facing frontcourt issues...
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar remains committed to Gilas amid pro career in Japan

Baltazar remains committed to Gilas amid pro career in Japan

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In his introductory press conference on Monday, Baltazar said that he would always heed the call of the national team — even...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
'Mahalaga kami': NBA Cares uplifts Gawad Kalinga community in Bulacan through sports

'Mahalaga kami': NBA Cares uplifts Gawad Kalinga community in Bulacan through sports

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Led by NBA Asia Head of Basketball Operations Carlos Barroca and New Orleans Pelicans player Herbert Jones, some 20 boys and...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Atienza steps up in national team debut vs Vietnam

Creamline's Atienza steps up in national team debut vs Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Asked about her performance after the game, the PVL champion said that she was simply trying to provide the support that she...
Sports
fbtw
Beaten Joshua admits 'I let myself down' with post-fight antics

Beaten Joshua admits 'I let myself down' with post-fight antics

5 hours ago
Anthony Joshua has admitted "I let myself down" after the British heavyweight's antics following his crushing defeat to Oleksandr...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals Development Team routs Maharlika 4-0 in PFL

Azkals Development Team routs Maharlika 4-0 in PFL

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
With a full lineup and a bit more training, the Azkals Development Team crushed Maharlika Manila FC, 4-nil, last Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Sunrise Sprint braces for dash to the finish

Sunrise Sprint braces for dash to the finish

6 hours ago
Sprint triathlon, one of the most popular types of endurance competitions, levels up as it shares center stage with the main...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with