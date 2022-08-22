San Mateo, KalosPh-OLFU battle for solo lead in Ballout cagefest

Games Tuesday (University of Makati Gym)

10 a.m. – MPAMS-San Mateo vs KalosPh-OLFU Antipolo

11:45 a.m. – ARS Warriors-Cavite vs Calaguas Gems Camarines Norte-Bicol

1:30 p.m. – AMA University-QC vs Philippine Navy Sea Lions-Taguig

MANILA, Philippines – KalosPh-Our Lady of Fatima and MPAMS-San Mateo shoot for an early lead in the Luzon-wide Ballout Hoops Open Challenge even as Calaguas Gems Camarines Norte-Bicol tries to make a good first impression when it debuts on Tuesday.

Coming off an inspiring 85-77 triumph over Philippine Navy on opening day, Our Lady of Fatima, coached by former San Beda great Ralph Rivera, will take on a San Mateo side that banked on defense in putting away AMA University Sunday.

The two teams set the tone early in the tournament headed by commissioner Joe Lipa and supported by One4BF, MDC, KalosPh, Chachago, Motolite, Details Avenue, Snazzy, Mighty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant and Disenyo Footwear.

But only one from Our Lady of Fatima and San Mateo will move up to solo lead after their 10 a.m. encounter on Tuesday at the University of Makati Gym.

On Tuesday, Calaguas Gems Camariner Norte-Bicol sees action for the first time as it faces another provincial team in ARS Warriors-Cavite at 11:45 a.m.

The Warriors were beaten soundly by fast, more agile and athletic University of Makat Herons, 103-77, with Christian Jake Agoncillo leading the way.

Agoncillo pumped in 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field to lead the young squad with players 21-and-under comprising the team and using its speed and agility in outplaying the Warriors.

Two teams which also dropped their opening-day matches, AMA University-QC and Philippine Navy Sea Lions-Go-For-Gold, clash in the main game at 1:30 p.m.

AMA, coached by Mark Herrera, was held down to just nine points in the fourth period as the team succumbed to pressure agianst the more experieced rivals from San Mateo, 86-70.

"We need consistency and we have to play it the whole game, not for only three quarters," said Herrera, whose team lost all its seven games in the elimination round of the PBA D-League.

Philippine Navy is also eager to bounce back strong and the Sea Lions are expected to use their size and brawn against their younger rivals, much like to what they did against the Phoenix of OLFU.