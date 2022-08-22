^

Sports

Creamline's Atienza steps up in national team debut vs Vietnam

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 22, 2022 | 4:07pm
Creamline's Atienza steps up in national team debut vs Vietnam
Kyla Atienza
PVL photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national volleyball team fell to Vietnam in three sets at the start of their campaign in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women campaign at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Sunday.

But there were more than a couple of bright spots for the hastily assembled national team, led by Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference champions Creamline Cool Smashers.

One of the promising performances that the Philippines gained against Vietnam in the opener was libero Kyla Atienza's tremendous floor defense for the Filipinas.

Asked about her performance after the game, the PVL champion said that she was simply trying to provide the support that she can for her team.

"Inisip ko lang po kasi mag-enjoy lang sa game kasi nga parang mas kailangan po ako ng team ngayon," Atienza said.

"Maraming pinagdadaanan ang team kailangan namin mag-step up," she added.

The Cool Smashers, who banner the flag of the Philippines in the regional tiff, are bucking exhaustion after needing to compete in the tournament barely a week after winning the PVL Invitational Conference.

They were also hit with health issues as team captain Alyssa Valdez was ruled out of the competition due to dengue. Middle blocker Risa Sato will also be missing out on the games due to health and safety protocols.

Setter Jia Morado-de Guzman and head coach Sherwin Meneses were also absent against Vietnam but aim to return at some point in the competition.

Still, Atienza said there is much to be happy about with the way that the team was able to compete against the Vietnamese, including a third set which they extended until the visitors finally closed out the sweep, 31-29.

The gutsy performance, according to Atienza, is the product of the program long laid out for the Cool Smashers.

"Sobrang naging proud po ako kasi lumaban kami hanggang dulo kahit na hindi kami ganoon ka kumpleto pero alam naman po namin 'yung bonding talaga namin as a team," she said.

The Philippines hope to stage an emphatic upset to barge into the win colum in the AVC Cup for Women when they face five-time champions China on Tuesday at the same venue.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas U18 crushes Syria by 64 points in FIBA Asian Championship opener

Gilas U18 crushes Syria by 64 points in FIBA Asian Championship opener

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
A wire-to-wire victory that saw the Philippines lead by as many as 71 points energized the Filipino cagers, who will play...
Sports
fbtw
Sangalang, Aguilar out

Sangalang, Aguilar out

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Just as NBA player Jordan Clarkson and towering Kai Sotto joined camp, Gilas Pilipinas finds itself facing frontcourt issues...
Sports
fbtw
Gallant Philippines bows to Vietnam to open AVC Cup campaign

Gallant Philippines bows to Vietnam to open AVC Cup campaign

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Despite good starts in both Set 1 and Set 2, Vietnam was able to weather the storm and get back into the thick of it by the...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Dennis Rodman planning Russia trip for jailed WNBA player Griner

Report: Dennis Rodman planning Russia trip for jailed WNBA player Griner

5 hours ago
Eccentric former NBA star Dennis Rodman is planning a trip to Russia in an effort to seek the release of imprisoned WNBA player...
Sports
fbtw
'I should have won': Joshua tearful over Usyk near-miss

'I should have won': Joshua tearful over Usyk near-miss

7 hours ago
A tearful Anthony Joshua rued his second straight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk after the supremely talented Ukrainian fought back...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Baltazar remains committed to Gilas amid pro career in Japan

Baltazar remains committed to Gilas amid pro career in Japan

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In his introductory press conference on Monday, Baltazar said that he would always heed the call of the national team — even...
Sports
fbtw
Beaten Joshua admits 'I let myself down' with post-fight antics

Beaten Joshua admits 'I let myself down' with post-fight antics

2 hours ago
Anthony Joshua has admitted "I let myself down" after the British heavyweight's antics following his crushing defeat to Oleksandr...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals Development Team routs Maharlika 4-0 in PFL

Azkals Development Team routs Maharlika 4-0 in PFL

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
With a full lineup and a bit more training, the Azkals Development Team crushed Maharlika Manila FC, 4-nil, last Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Sunrise Sprint braces for dash to the finish

Sunrise Sprint braces for dash to the finish

3 hours ago
Sprint triathlon, one of the most popular types of endurance competitions, levels up as it shares center stage with the main...
Sports
fbtw
Lebanon-bound 13-man Gilas roster known

Lebanon-bound 13-man Gilas roster known

4 hours ago
The Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas on Monday bared the 13-man lineup of Gilas Pilipinas that will head to Beirut, Lebanon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with