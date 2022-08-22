Sino FC trips AIA 7s defending champs Manila Digger

Sino FC tripped defending champions Manila Digger, 2-1, as the AIA 7s Football League kicked off its 2022 season at the McKinley Hill Stadium Sunday, August 21.

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like the road to defending the Division One championship will be harder.

Other opening day winners in men’s Division One include Spoly FC, that crushed Middle Beast, 5-1; Manila Stars that throttled En Fuego, 5-2; Rangers FC that shut out Garelli United, 2-nil; and Manhur Fatima that squeaked past Maharlika Manila, 3-2.

The distaff’s defending champion, Kaya, was able to open its 2022 account with a 4-2 win over Manila Nomads.

The women’s squad of Manila Digger got their opening win, 4-1 versus Azzurri SC-C.

Azzurri SC-Verde defeated Payatas, 5-2, while Manila Nomads Braves outgunned Maharlika Manila, 4-2.

According to AIA 7s founder and former national player Anton del Rosario, over 90 clubs are participating in the tournament.