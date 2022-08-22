^

Sino FC trips AIA 7s defending champs Manila Digger

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 22, 2022 | 11:43am
Sino FC tripped defending champions Manila Digger, 2-1, as the AIA 7s Football League kicked off its 2022 season at the McKinley Hill Stadium Sunday, August 21. 
MANILA, Philippines – It looks like the road to defending the Division One championship will be harder. 

Sino FC tripped defending champions Manila Digger, 2-1, as the AIA 7s Football League kicked off its 2022 season at the McKinley Hill Stadium Sunday, August 21. 

Other opening day winners in men’s Division One include Spoly FC, that crushed Middle Beast, 5-1; Manila Stars that throttled En Fuego, 5-2; Rangers FC that shut out Garelli United, 2-nil; and Manhur Fatima that squeaked past Maharlika Manila, 3-2.

The distaff’s defending champion, Kaya, was able to open its 2022 account with a 4-2 win over Manila Nomads.

The women’s squad of Manila Digger got their opening win, 4-1 versus Azzurri SC-C.

Azzurri SC-Verde defeated Payatas, 5-2, while Manila Nomads Braves outgunned Maharlika Manila, 4-2.

According to AIA 7s founder and former national player Anton del Rosario, over 90 clubs are participating in the tournament.

