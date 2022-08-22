Arevalo sustains hot charge, tows 3 other Pinays to Stage II

MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo stayed flawless in the last 36 holes and easily made it to LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage II with a 70, finishing at joint 32nd in the first elims phase of the demanding route to a dream LPGA stint next year.

Arevalo snapped a par-game in her return to Dinah Shore course in Rancho Mirage, California with birdies on Nos. 14 and 16, her 36-34 card netting her a four-round total of 282 that included rounds of 71, also at Dinah Shore, 73 at Arnold Palmer, and 68 at Shadow Ridge’s Faldo layout.

Her solid one-eagle, two-birdie feat in the third round propelled the ICTSI-backed Arevalo from joint 96th to a share of 46th and her closing card further improved her ranking to 32nd heading to the next stage on Oct. 18-21 at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Florida.

The top 100 plus ties from the starting pack of more than 300 aspirants advanced with Chanelle Avaricio, Daniella Uy and amateur Sam Bruce joining Arevalo, a former Philippine Ladies Open titlist, to the next phase.

The LPGA/Epson Tour Q-School Stage II is another 72-hole tournament with a minimum of Top 30 plus to advance to the Q-Series with the final number to be determined, including those with exempt status, before the start of the second phase.

Those who will not advance to the Q-Series will earn 2023 Epson tour status.

The Q-Series is a punishing two 72-hole tournaments from Dec. 1-4 at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, and Dec. 8-11 at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, both in Alabama. A cut will be made after Week 1 with the scores cumulative across two weeks. The minimum top 45 and ties will earn 2023 LPGA status.

The best-placed Filipina at joint 24th after 54 holes, Avaricio floundered with a 78, also at Dinah Shore where she fired a 69 in the opening round, and the three-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour winner this year tumbled to a share of 80th at 288.

Impressive with her run of under-par rounds that included a 71 at Arnold Palmer and a 70 at Faldo, Avaricio failed to get going and dropped strokes on Nos. 3 and 4. She double bogeyed the sixth and yielded shots on the par-3 No. 8 and the par-4 10th.

Though she broke the spell with a birdie on No. 14, she bogeyed the 16th and limped with a 41-37.

While Avaricio fumbled, Uy recovered from the brink with a gutsy 72 on a one-birdie, one-bogey card, as the LPGT Riviera Langer leg winner last year tied Bruce, who hobbled with a 76, for the last nine spots at 98th with 290.

Bruce was actually well within the range with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13 after a frontside 39 but double bogeyed No. 14 and survived a last-hole mishap to live another stage.

Alessandra Fanali of Italy took the medal honors with a 69 for a 274 as she held fellow amateur Thai Natthakritta Vongtaveelap’s fiery charge of 67 on four birdies in the last 11 holes for a 275, the same output put in by another amateur Valery Plata of Colombia, who shot a 68.

Meanwhile, Arevalo’s strong showing in the last two days should augur well for her campaign in Epson Tour’s Circling Raven Championship beginning Friday in Worley, Idaho where Dottie Ardina and US-based Clariss Guce are also slated to play.