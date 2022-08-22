^

Blacklist stays unbeaten as fans flock Week 2 of MPL Season 10

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 22, 2022 | 10:17am
MANILA, Philippines — Current world champions Blacklist International remained undefeated after the second week of the regular season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10, as fans lined up for hours hoping to enter the venue at the ICite Bldg. Auditorium in Bagumbayan, Quezon City.

With the venue only accommodating 70 to 90 spectators depending on the day, fans arrived as early as 8 am last Saturday, August 20, hoping to enter even though the first match of the day was scheduled at 4 p.m.

Fans have been voicing out their opinion with the current setup for MPL Season 10. Last week, they criticized in multiple posts the mediocre players’ entrance, as it was only a black curtain compared to that of other countries. 

Week Two saw an improvement in the stage setup, but many still called for a change of venue come playoffs as the current one cannot handle the number of fans eager to cheer for their favorite teams in person.

https://twitter.com/LeoCastsPH/status/1560905599944077313

MPL PH teams did not disappoint their fans with amazing plays throughout the weekend.

RSG finally scored a win, sweeping TNC, while ECHO quickly disposed of BREN, 2-0, last Friday.

The triple-header last Saturday saw ONIC Philippines and Smart Omega with thrilling 2-1 wins against Nexplay Evos and ECHO respectively. Meanwhile, Blacklist International continued their streak with a 2-0 win over BREN.

Sunday's match-up saw ONIC Philippines with a statement win over defending champions RSG, 2-0, while Smart Omega added another victory to their record with a 2-0 sweep of TNC.

Though Blacklist International remained unbeaten at 3-0, they share the top spot with eight points with ONIC Philippines and Smart Omega, who both sport a 3-1 win-loss slate.

ECHO and Nexplay EVOS aren't far behind with six and five points, respectively. BREN Esport's winning start was snapped this week with two consecutive losses as they fall to sixth place with four points. RSG may have managed to land a win but they still sit at seventh place with three points, while winless TNC remains at last place.

The regular season of MPL PH continues Friday, August 26, with Blacklist International against ONIC Philippines at 6 p.m. followed by Smart Omega versus Nexplay EVOS at 8 p.m.

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports
Sports

Sports


Sports


Sports

