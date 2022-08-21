^

Sports

Castro nails game-winner as TNT draws first blood vs San Miguel in PBA Finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 21, 2022 | 9:01pm
Castro nails game-winner as TNT draws first blood vs San Miguel in PBA Finals
Jayson Castro
PBA media bureau

 MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Castro converted on another game-winner as the TNT Tropang Giga opened their bid for back-to-back Philippine Cup titles with an 86-84 squeaker over the San Miguel Beermen in Game One of their best-of-seven finals series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

After Vic Manuel tied things up at 84-all with an and-one play with 53 ticks left, Castro converted on the jumper as TNT pulled the rug from under SMB.

Castro and TNT had 1.6 remaining on the clock for the game-winning play after the Beermen used up their foul to give.

 

TNT was able to draw first blood in the series despite trailing 15 points at one point in the game.

The Tropang Giga, led by Mikey Williams and RR Pogoy, used a third quarter where they outscored SMB, 33-15, to get back into the contest.

With 7:48 left in the final salvo, TNT saw themselves ahead by double digits, 79-69.

But the Beermen stormed back and made it a ball game until the dying seconds of the match.

Pogoy and Williams finished with 26 and 21 markers, respectively, to pace TNT in the victory.

Game hero Castro finished with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez had 24 and 21 points, respectively, for SMB in the loss.

Game Two tips off on Wednesday, August 24, at the same venue. There, TNT will be missing head coach Chot Reyes, who will be doing Gilas Pilipinas duties.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson chronicles first Gilas practice

Jordan Clarkson chronicles first Gilas practice

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
The Fil-Am Utah Jazz guard posted on his Instagram on Sunday a video that showed behind the scenes footage of his flight to...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo falls short in upset try in tune-up vs PBA guest team Bay Area

Ateneo falls short in upset try in tune-up vs PBA guest team Bay Area

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
The Dragons, who will compete in the PBA Governor's Cup this season, pushed their lead to as big as 22 points in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Austria wants Beermen to stay hungry against 'well-oiled' TNT in PBA finals

Austria wants Beermen to stay hungry against 'well-oiled' TNT in PBA finals

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Back in their first PBA final since 2019, Austria wants his team to forget of their erstwhile dominance in the conference...
Sports
fbtw
Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o comes up clutch vs La Salle as Marinero nears PBA D League title

Gomez de Liaño comes up clutch vs La Salle as Marinero nears PBA D League title

8 hours ago
Silenced all game long, the University of the Philippines guard uncorked six of the Skippers' last 10 points, including the...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay golfers stay in hunt for LPGA, Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage II

Pinay golfers stay in hunt for LPGA, Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage II

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Avaricio followed up her 69 at Dinah Shore and 71 at Arnold Palmer Signature course in Rancho Mirage, California with a 70...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gilas U18 crushes Syria by 64 points in FIBA Asian Championship opener

Gilas U18 crushes Syria by 64 points in FIBA Asian Championship opener

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A wire-to-wire victory that saw the Philippines lead by as many as 71 points energized the Filipino cagers, who will play...
Sports
fbtw
Que crumbles with 78, ends up T-64th in International Series Korea

Que crumbles with 78, ends up T-64th in International Series Korea

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Que had looked forward to at least a Top 20 finish in the $1.5 million event despite dropping to a share of 24th with a 70...
Sports
fbtw
China dismantles youthful Koreans to open AVC Cup for Women bid

China dismantles youthful Koreans to open AVC Cup for Women bid

7 hours ago
Zhuang Yushan had 13 points, including eight in the third set, while Zhou Yetong and Hu Mingyuan added 11 and 10 points, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends World Championship heads to Indonesia

Mobile Legends World Championship heads to Indonesia

By Michelle Lojo | 12 hours ago
Home to one of the biggest Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL), Indonesia's Mobile Legends scene saw a peak-concurrent...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers launch bid minus Alyssa

Philippine spikers launch bid minus Alyssa

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Philippines will tackle Hanoi Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Vietnam tonight minus spiritual leader Alyssa Valdez...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with