Castro nails game-winner as TNT draws first blood vs San Miguel in PBA Finals

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Castro converted on another game-winner as the TNT Tropang Giga opened their bid for back-to-back Philippine Cup titles with an 86-84 squeaker over the San Miguel Beermen in Game One of their best-of-seven finals series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

After Vic Manuel tied things up at 84-all with an and-one play with 53 ticks left, Castro converted on the jumper as TNT pulled the rug from under SMB.

Castro and TNT had 1.6 remaining on the clock for the game-winning play after the Beermen used up their foul to give.

TNT was able to draw first blood in the series despite trailing 15 points at one point in the game.

The Tropang Giga, led by Mikey Williams and RR Pogoy, used a third quarter where they outscored SMB, 33-15, to get back into the contest.

With 7:48 left in the final salvo, TNT saw themselves ahead by double digits, 79-69.

But the Beermen stormed back and made it a ball game until the dying seconds of the match.

Pogoy and Williams finished with 26 and 21 markers, respectively, to pace TNT in the victory.

Game hero Castro finished with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists.

June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez had 24 and 21 points, respectively, for SMB in the loss.

Game Two tips off on Wednesday, August 24, at the same venue. There, TNT will be missing head coach Chot Reyes, who will be doing Gilas Pilipinas duties.