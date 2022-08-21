^

Sports

Que crumbles with 78, ends up T-64th in International Series Korea

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 21, 2022 | 6:26pm
Que crumbles with 78, ends up T-64th in International Series Korea
Angelo Que
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que found the going toughest in the final round as he skied to a seven-over 78 and tumbled to joint 64th in the International Series Korea won by Taehoon Ok on a final hole birdie in Jeju Island Sunday.

Que had looked forward to at least a Top 20 finish in the $1.5 million event despite dropping to a share of 24th with a 70 Saturday. But he grappled with his iron play early and never recovered from his back-to-back double bogeys from No. 2 of the Lotte Skyhill Country Club course.

He yielded three more strokes against a birdie for a frontside 41 then fumbled with another double bogey and a bogey to start his backside run.

The power-hitting three-time Asian Tour champion, who opened with an impressive 67 but slowed down with 71 and 70 in the next two rounds, actually ended his dismal campaign with a flourish, birdying Nos. 15 and 16 but his closing 37 and a 78 dropped him to a share of 64th at 286.

Miguel Tabuena produced the same output after a 70, missing posting a higher finish with a double bogey on the par-3 14th. The two-time Philippine Open titlist appeared headed for a scorching windup with a solid three-under 32 card at the front then rebounded from a bogey on the tough No. 10 with a birdie on the next.

But he failed to clear No. 14, made it in three then two-putted for 5. Each received $4,275.

Ok, meanwhile, survived Bio Kim’s charge by matching the latter’s closing birdie for a 68 and a 269 worth $270,000. Kim ended up with a 270.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson chronicles first Gilas practice

Jordan Clarkson chronicles first Gilas practice

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Fil-Am Utah Jazz guard posted on his Instagram on Sunday a video that showed behind the scenes footage of his flight to...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo falls short in upset try in tune-up vs PBA guest team Bay Area

Ateneo falls short in upset try in tune-up vs PBA guest team Bay Area

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Dragons, who will compete in the PBA Governor's Cup this season, pushed their lead to as big as 22 points in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Austria wants Beermen to stay hungry against 'well-oiled' TNT in PBA finals

Austria wants Beermen to stay hungry against 'well-oiled' TNT in PBA finals

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Back in their first PBA final since 2019, Austria wants his team to forget of their erstwhile dominance in the conference...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends World Championship heads to Indonesia

Mobile Legends World Championship heads to Indonesia

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Home to one of the biggest Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL), Indonesia's Mobile Legends scene saw a peak-concurrent...
Sports
fbtw
Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o comes up clutch vs La Salle as Marinero nears PBA D League title

Gomez de Liaño comes up clutch vs La Salle as Marinero nears PBA D League title

5 hours ago
Silenced all game long, the University of the Philippines guard uncorked six of the Skippers' last 10 points, including the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
China dismantles youthful Koreans to open AVC Cup for Women bid

China dismantles youthful Koreans to open AVC Cup for Women bid

4 hours ago
Zhuang Yushan had 13 points, including eight in the third set, while Zhou Yetong and Hu Mingyuan added 11 and 10 points, respectively,...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay golfers stay in hunt for LPGA, Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage II

Pinay golfers stay in hunt for LPGA, Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage II

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Avaricio followed up her 69 at Dinah Shore and 71 at Arnold Palmer Signature course in Rancho Mirage, California with a 70...
Sports
fbtw
Usyk beats Joshua anew by split decision in heavyweight title fight

Usyk beats Joshua anew by split decision in heavyweight title fight

10 hours ago
Usyk, now unbeaten at 20-0 immediately called out Fury, who announced his latest retirement earlier this month but has signalled...
Sports
fbtw
Sangalang, Aguilar out

Sangalang, Aguilar out

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Just as NBA player Jordan Clarkson and towering Kai Sotto joined camp, Gilas Pilipinas finds itself facing frontcourt issues...
Sports
fbtw
Gan jungolf tees off at Riviera

Gan jungolf tees off at Riviera

19 hours ago
Some 100 junior golfers will tee off today for the first Oliver Gan Junior Golf Fellowship Invitational at The Riviera Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with