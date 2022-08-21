Que crumbles with 78, ends up T-64th in International Series Korea

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que found the going toughest in the final round as he skied to a seven-over 78 and tumbled to joint 64th in the International Series Korea won by Taehoon Ok on a final hole birdie in Jeju Island Sunday.

Que had looked forward to at least a Top 20 finish in the $1.5 million event despite dropping to a share of 24th with a 70 Saturday. But he grappled with his iron play early and never recovered from his back-to-back double bogeys from No. 2 of the Lotte Skyhill Country Club course.

He yielded three more strokes against a birdie for a frontside 41 then fumbled with another double bogey and a bogey to start his backside run.

The power-hitting three-time Asian Tour champion, who opened with an impressive 67 but slowed down with 71 and 70 in the next two rounds, actually ended his dismal campaign with a flourish, birdying Nos. 15 and 16 but his closing 37 and a 78 dropped him to a share of 64th at 286.

Miguel Tabuena produced the same output after a 70, missing posting a higher finish with a double bogey on the par-3 14th. The two-time Philippine Open titlist appeared headed for a scorching windup with a solid three-under 32 card at the front then rebounded from a bogey on the tough No. 10 with a birdie on the next.

But he failed to clear No. 14, made it in three then two-putted for 5. Each received $4,275.

Ok, meanwhile, survived Bio Kim’s charge by matching the latter’s closing birdie for a 68 and a 269 worth $270,000. Kim ended up with a 270.