Austria wants Beermen to stay hungry against 'well-oiled' TNT in PBA finals

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beermen coach Leo Austria wants his players to want it more than their opponents as their best-of-seven finals series in the PBA Philippine Cup begins against the TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday.

Back in their first PBA final since 2019, Austria wants his team to forget of their erstwhile dominance in the conference and look at what's ahead of them.

Though TNT is set to take a hit with head coach Chot Reyes missing Games Two and Three due to Gilas Pilipinas duties, Austria warned his wards about how cohesive their foes can be.

"Talk 'n Text is a well-oiled machine, and they know each other and they're very comfortable with each other and that's one thing we need to consider," Austria said in a press conference earlier this week.

The defending champions disposed of their semifinals foe Magnolia in six games while the Beermen fended off the Meralco Bolts in a winner-take-all Game Seven.

Eyeing to claim their first Philippine Cup crown in three years, the Beermen hope to outplay TNT's intensity.

Aware that the Tropang Giga will not be an easy hurdle, Austria wants the Beermen to play toe-to-toe.

"We don't know yet what will happen come Sunday's game onward so it depends kung gaano ka-hungry ang mga players para dito sa championship," he said.

Game One of the finals tips off at 6:00 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with first blood on the line.