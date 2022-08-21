^

Jordan Clarkson chronicles first Gilas practice

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 21, 2022 | 11:41am
Jordan Clarkson
Instagram / Jordan Clarkson

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson made sure to immortalize his return to the Gilas Pilipinas program as documented the first moments of his trip to the Philippines.

The Fil-Am Utah Jazz guard posted on his Instagram on Sunday a video that showed behind the scenes footage of his flight to the Philippines and his first practice at the Meralco Gym.

The video saw Clarkson mobbed by Filipino fans at the airport during his arrival and captured him interacting with some supporters, including signing some memorabilia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @jordanclarksons

"All love," Clarkson wrote.

Even his Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell joined in on the hype.

"Legend!!!!," Mitchell commented on the post.

In practice, Clarkson was shown warming up with the rest of Gilas and also showed parts of a scrimmage.

On Saturday, Clarkson also showed photos of himself in a Gilas jersey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @jordanclarksons

Clarkson is set to reinforce Gilas Pilipinas in a pair of FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers games on August 25 and 29.

Despite his Filipino heritage, Clarkson will be playing for the national team as a naturalized player because of FIBA eligibility rules.

This will be the second time Clarkson represents the Philippines in competition after the 2018 Asian Games.

