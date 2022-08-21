^

Mobile Legends World Championship heads to Indonesia

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 21, 2022 | 10:30am
Mobile Legends World Championship heads to Indonesia
The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship in 2023 will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia
Courtesy of Moonton

MANILA, Philippines — After two years of being held in Singapore, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship (M4) is heading to a new location next year in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Home to one of the biggest Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL), Indonesia's Mobile Legends scene saw a peak-concurrent viewership of 2.8 million during its previous season and was the first esports league to implement the franchise system in the country.

The country will host 16 international teams from Southeast Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America, and South America all vying for the Mobile Legends World Championship crown and a prize pool of $800,000.

Last year, Filipino teams Blacklist Internation and ONIC Philippines ruled the world championships, having set-up an all-Filipino grand finals with Blacklist International taking home the top prize. 

The win gave the Philippines it's second Mobile Legends World Title after BREN Esports won the M2 World Championship last January 2021.

MPL Philippines, which is the country's qualifying tournament for M4, is currently in the thick of its 10th season with Blacklist currently atop the standings with a 3-0 slate.

ONIC Philippines find themselves at the bottom half of the teams early with a 1-1 record.

Week 2 of MPL Philippines wraps up tonight with ONIC taking on RSG at the opener at 6 p.m. while TNC faces Smart Omega at 8 p.m.

