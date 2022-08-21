Ateneo falls short in upset try in tune-up vs PBA guest team Bay Area

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles could not complete an emphatic upset of PBA guest team Bay Area Dragons in an entertaining tune-up that saw the Dragons win, 102-93, at the Moro Lorenzo Gym on Saturday.

The UAAP runners-up found themselves stuck in a 17-point deficit after a strong start by the Dragons led by Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson.

The Dragons, who will compete in the PBA Governor's Cup this season, pushed their lead to as big as 22 points in the second half.

But the Eagles uncorked a 12-2 run that saw them within striking distance with a minute left in the fourth salvo.

BJ Andrade swished a triple in transition to get the Blue Eagles within seven, 93-100, with 41 seconds left in the game.

Still, the Dragons were able to fend off the Eagles' try and hold on for the win.

Nicholson was at the forefront of Bay Area’s attack with 20 points, four rebounds, and a steal. Powell notched 16 points, six assists, and three rebounds while Glen Yang followed with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Dave Ildefonso led the Blue Eagles with 18 points and five rebounds while the returning Angelo Kouame supplied 14 markers and 12 boards of his own. Forthsky Padrigao also added 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal in a losing effort.

Both coaches were happy with how the game turned out as the contest was able to bring out the best in both teams.

"We knew it would be tough, a really good workout for us. Happy that the team competed until the very end," said Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin. "We haven't had many games, the competition in Japan was good but not at this level. We have a lot of holes, both offensively and defensively. We need to be tougher competitively."

"[It was] a really good game for us. We wanted to play a team that was physical, played real hard, and played together," said Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian moments after their win.

"I know Coach Baldwin and I know his reputation. I’ve competed against him for years and I knew that he’d have a team like that and in our development as a brand new team, we needed a game like this."

The Scores:

Bay Area 102 – Nicholson 20, Powell 16, Yang 15, Blankley 14, Zheng 8, Ewing 8, Ju 6, Reid 5, Song 5, Lam 5, Zhang 0, Si 0, Zhu 0.

Ateneo 93 – Ildefonso 18, Kouame 14, Padrigao 12, Ballungay 11, Andrade 10, Obasa 8, Garcia 5, Fetalvero 5, Chiu 4, Koon 4, Lazaro 2, Quitevis 0.

Quarterscores: 29-17, 54-39, 84-64, 102-93.