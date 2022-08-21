^

Sports

Ateneo falls short in upset try in tune-up vs PBA guest team Bay Area

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 21, 2022 | 10:17am
Ateneo falls short in upset try in tune-up vs PBA guest team Bay Area
BJ Andrade of the Ateneo Blue Eagles
Courtesy of Smart Sports

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles could not complete an emphatic upset of PBA guest team Bay Area Dragons in an entertaining tune-up that saw the Dragons win, 102-93, at the Moro Lorenzo Gym on Saturday.

The UAAP runners-up found themselves stuck in a 17-point deficit after a strong start by the Dragons led by Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson.

The Dragons, who will compete in the PBA Governor's Cup this season, pushed their lead to as big as 22 points in the second half.

But the Eagles uncorked a 12-2 run that saw them within striking distance with a minute left in the fourth salvo.

BJ Andrade swished a triple in transition to get the Blue Eagles within seven, 93-100, with 41 seconds left in the game.

Still, the Dragons were able to fend off the Eagles' try and hold on for the win.

Nicholson was at the forefront of Bay Area’s attack with 20 points, four rebounds, and a steal. Powell notched 16 points, six assists, and three rebounds while Glen Yang followed with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists.

Dave Ildefonso led the Blue Eagles with 18 points and five rebounds while the returning Angelo Kouame supplied 14 markers and 12 boards of his own. Forthsky Padrigao also added 12 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal in a losing effort.

Both coaches were happy with how the game turned out as the contest was able to bring out the best in both teams.

"We knew it would be tough, a really good workout for us. Happy that the team competed until the very end," said Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin. "We haven't had many games, the competition in Japan was good but not at this level. We have a lot of holes, both offensively and defensively. We need to be tougher competitively."

"[It was] a really good game for us. We wanted to play a team that was physical, played real hard, and played together," said Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian moments after their win.

"I know Coach Baldwin and I know his reputation. I’ve competed against him for years and I knew that he’d have a team like that and in our development as a brand new team, we needed a game like this."

The Scores:

Bay Area 102 – Nicholson 20, Powell 16, Yang 15, Blankley 14, Zheng 8, Ewing 8, Ju 6, Reid 5, Song 5, Lam 5, Zhang 0, Si 0, Zhu 0.

Ateneo 93 – Ildefonso 18, Kouame 14, Padrigao 12, Ballungay 11, Andrade 10, Obasa 8, Garcia 5, Fetalvero 5, Chiu 4, Koon 4, Lazaro 2, Quitevis 0.

Quarterscores: 29-17, 54-39, 84-64, 102-93.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines 7th among top earning countries in esports, study says

Philippines 7th among top earning countries in esports, study says

By Michelle Lojo | 22 hours ago
In a study commissioned by Best Casino Sites, an esports player's average earnings were compiled to look at the highest performing...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers launch bid minus Alyssa

Philippine spikers launch bid minus Alyssa

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Philippines will tackle Hanoi Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Vietnam tonight minus spiritual leader Alyssa Valdez...
Sports
fbtw
After Valdez, Sato also to sit out AVC Cup for Women

After Valdez, Sato also to sit out AVC Cup for Women

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Meanwhile, head coach Sherwin Meneses and acting captain Jia Morado-de Guzman are doubtful to be at the opening game for Creamline...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U18 begins Asian Championship stint against Syria

Gilas U18 begins Asian Championship stint against Syria

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 begins a new era with a clash against Syria in the opener of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship Sunday at...
Sports
fbtw

Pride versus hunger

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It all comes down to this. Two teams are left sanding to vie for the PBA Philippine Cup crown and the best-of-seven Finals begin at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight with defending champion TNT fighting for pride...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Crown jewel at stake

Crown jewel at stake

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
This mega fight may go back-and-forth and take the full distance like last time and so the first order of business for titleholder...
Sports
fbtw
Superal rules Asia Pacific Cup

Superal rules Asia Pacific Cup

10 hours ago
Princess Superal showed great poise against the big guns to capture the Asia Pacific Cup individual crown in Jakarta yes...
Sports
fbtw
As Valdez sits out, Creamline Cool Smashers has chance to 'step up' in AVC Cup for Women

As Valdez sits out, Creamline Cool Smashers has chance to 'step up' in AVC Cup for Women

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
With their captain Alyssa Valdez out of commission for the tournament due to a bout with dengue fever, the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Superal bests major champs to emerge queen of Asia Pacific Cup

Superal bests major champs to emerge queen of Asia Pacific Cup

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
She actually delivered the big Saturday punch early – a three-birdie blitz from No. 2 that knocked her three rivals...
Sports
fbtw
Que struggles, fades with 70 in Korea tiff

Que struggles, fades with 70 in Korea tiff

By Jan Veran | 17 hours ago
Que hit just two birdies against a bogey at the front and blew his third birdie on No. 13 with another miscue on the 16th...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with