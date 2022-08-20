As Valdez sits out, Creamline Cool Smashers has chance to 'step up' in AVC Cup for Women

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers will face a test of resilience as they represent the Philippines in the upcoming Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women set to unfurl on Sunday.

With their captain Alyssa Valdez out of commission for the tournament due to a bout with dengue fever, the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference champions are expected to buck some mental adjustments.

But instead of looking at it negatively, Creamline veteran Michele Gumabao says that the team, through Valdez' moral support will be able to pull through.

"Si Alyssa naman never nagkulang ng motivation and her job as a captain will always be there whether she’s on or off the court," Gumabao told media in the pre-tournament press conference for the AVC Cup for Women on Saturday.

"But siguro chance na to ng team to step up. For our acting captain [Jia Morado-de Guzman] to show leadership and for really to play [our best]," she added.

Apart from Valdez, middle blocker Risa Sato will also be missing out on the action also due to health and safety protocols.

Those absences, along with short preparation time for the powerhouse club, Gumabao also tempered expectations for themselves.

Rather than pressure the team to perform well, Gumabao looks to live out the Creamline motto of "good vibes".

"Our management naman are really supportive. They just said we’re a young team this is new to us so the pressure is there but you know, we’re also here to learn and have fun," said Gumabao.

"Andoon yung good vibes ng Creamline Cool Smashers pagdating dito sa international competition," she continued.

Creamline will banner the Philippine flag in Group A of the competition where they begin their campaign on Sunday against Vietnam.

They then play five-time champions China, Iran and South Korea later on in the competition. All matches will be played at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.