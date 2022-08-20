^

Sports

Que struggles, fades with 70 in Korea tiff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 20, 2022 | 5:12pm
Angelo Que

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que failed to gain some traction with shaky driving and iron play, finishing with a one-under 70 and slipping to joint 24th after three rounds of the International Series Korea still led by Taehoon Ok in Jeju Island Saturday.

Que hit just two birdies against a bogey at the front and blew his third birdie on No. 13 with another miscue on the 16th as he finished with a 34-36 and dropped nine spots farther back at 208, seven strokes off Ok heading to the final 18 holes of the $1.5 million championship of the Asian Tour and the fourth International Series event under the LIV Golf umbrella.

The power-hitting Filipino continued to struggle with his long game, hitting just eight fairways. He also went out of regulation seven times but came through with five scrambling pars for a 28-putt showing, matching his first round effort on the greens that led to an inspiring 67.

He, however, struggled with a 71 Friday.

Miguel Tabuena, meanwhile, limped with a 74 and fell to a share of 71st at 216.

Ok also cooled down after a second round 64 that netted him joint leadership with Bio Kim, but his 69 proved enough to gain him solo control at 201 as Kim bogeyed the 17th for a 70 and dropped to joint second at 202 with Yoseop Seo, who carded a 67, and amateur Wooyoung Cho, who sizzled with a 10-under 61.

But with Thais Phachara Khongwatmai and Pavit Tangkamolprasert at 203s after a 63 and 67, respectively, Trevor Simsby of the US at 204 after a 68, and Eric Chun and Justin Harding of South Africa pooling identical 205s after a 68 and 69, respectively, the battle for top honors remains as tight, fierce and wide open as ever.

