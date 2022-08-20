Marinero, La Salle dispute PBA D League crown

Game Sunday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

12 p.m. - Marinerong Pilipino vs EcoOil-La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — EcoOil-La Salle and Marinerong Pilipino aim for first blow to bolster their title aspirations in the short best-of-three PBA D-League finals series firing off Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With no room to relax, the Green Archers and the Skippers lock horns at 12 p.m. in a bid to gain an inside track in the duel rolling off as a prelude to the fiery PBA Philippine Cup finals featuring TNT and San Miguel Beer.

The winner gets to move a step away from the crown of the D-League’s first title amid the pandemic, making it a must for both teams to strike hard and early.

"They're always a tough team to face, but we have to be prepared. Whatever it takes, we will continue what we have to do,” said coach Derrick Pumaren.

La Salle is riding on a dominant 97-74 win over Adalem Construction-St. Clare in the do-or-die semifinals but will go up against a more experienced and hungrier Marinero squad, which dealt it an 84-64 loss in the elims.

Bent on avenging their runner-up finish in 2019 that served as D-League’s last title before the pandemic, the Skippers came back with a bang this time and eliminated No.1. Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, 69-64, on their way to the finals.

"Natuto na kami sa experience na ‘yun. Ayaw na naming maulit yung ganoon kaya gutom lang talaga ang mga bata para sa panalo," vowed coach Yong Garcia.

More than a duel looming to be an epic one, the battle will also feature top MVP contenders in Marinero’s Juan Gomez de Liaño and La Salle’s Michael Phillips headlining their respective squads.

De Liaño will have Jollo Go and Kemark Cariño as a solid supporting cast against Kevin Quiambao, Schonny Winston, Mark Nonoy and Evan Nelle providing ample coverage for UAAP Mythical Five member Phillips.