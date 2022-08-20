Avaricio, three more Pinays others stay in LPGA Q-School hunt

MANILA, Philippines — Chanelle Avaricio slowed down with a 71 after a 69 but still safely made the first cut in the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage I in Rancho Mirage, California Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Despite her not too encouraging results in the Women’s All Pro Tour and East Coast Women’s Pro Circuit last month, Avaricio flashed top form, at least in the first two days, shooting seven birdies against four bogeys to launch her bid with a 33-36 card at the Mission Hills’ Dinah Shore layout Thursday (Friday in Manila).

She then birdied two of the last three holes of the Arnold Palmer Signature course to salvage a 37-34 in the second day for a 36-hole aggregate of 140.

That netted her a spot at joint 35th, seven strokes behind French Anais Meyssonnier, who fired a 63 and 70 to lead the chase for medal honors at 133, one stroke ahead of England’s Emily Price.

Amateur Sam Bruce sizzled with an opening 69 at Shallow Ridge’s Faldo course but fumbled with a 74 at Dinah Shore as slipped to tied 78th; Abby Arevalo of Team ICTSI carded a 71 at Dinah Shore but stumbled with a 73 at Arnold Palmer to fall to a share of 92nd among the 126 survivors from the starting 304-player pack chasing cards for next year’s LPGA Tour.

Daniella Uy made a good start of 70 at Faldo but struggled with a 75 at Dinah Shore as she barely made the first cut at 145 for joint 126th. She will need to go low Saturday to salvage a spot in the final round of the elims.

There will be another cut after 54 holes, the number of which, however, will only be determined after the round.

Pro-bound LK Go and Sunshine Baraquiel fell by the wayside early with 148 (73-75) and 149 (77-72), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Stage II will be played October 18 to 21 at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Florida with the survivors advancing to the punishing two-week Q-Series from Nov. 28-Dec. 4 at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, and Dec. 5-11 at the Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, both in Alabama.