Usman puts welterweight title on the line in rematch with Edwards in UFC 278

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is seen on stage during the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — The world’s top combat sports organization, the Ultimate Fighting Champions (UFC) lands in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend at the Vivint Arena with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1-0) defending his title against No. 2 contender Leon Edwards (19-3-0-1) in a highly anticipated rematch.

In the co-main event, No. 6 ranked middleweight Paulo Costa faces former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in his long-awaited return to the Octagon. Rockhold has not competed in two-plus years due to various injuries.

Usman is currently on one of the greatest win streaks in UFC history with 15 consecutive wins (the record is Anderson Silva’s 16) and six title defenses.

That is the third most in UFC welterweight history behind Georges St. Pierre (12) and Matt Hughes (nine).

What makes Usman also difficult to beat is his takedown defense. He has successfully defended all 31 of his opponents’ takedown attempts making him the only UFC fighter with perfect takedown defense.

Attempting to not only end Usman’s win streak and perhaps take him down is Leon Edwards who has not lost since his initial battle with Usman in 2015.

Edwards is on a 10-match unbeaten streak and is only second to Usman’s streak among active welterweights. It is also the third longest unbeaten streak in welterweight history. Georges St. Pierre owns the second longest welterweight streak with 12.

During their initial three-round tussle, Usman won by unanimous decision.

Usman’s last fight was a win over Colby Covington in UFC 268 while Edwards defeated Nick Diaz in UFC 263.

Representing Asia in UFC 278 are Chinese fighters Wu Yanan and Aoriqileng.

Wu Yanan (12-5, fighting out of Xi’an, China) meets Lucie Pudilova (13-7, fighting out of Pribram, Czech Republic) in a bantamweight contest.

His compatriot, Aoriqileng (23-11, fighting out of Shanghai, China), takes on Jay Perrin (10-5, fighting out of Nashua, N.H.) at bantamweight.

UFC 278: USMAN vs. EDWARDS 2 will air live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application on Sunday, August 21.

The main card begins at 10 a.m. (Manila time) and the prelims start at 6 a.m.