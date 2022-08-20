'I'll be back soon': Jalen Green raves about Manila visit

MANILA, Philippines — Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green had nothing but good words for his JG4 Manila Tour organized by adidas, a week after his whole experience.

On Instagram, the Fil-Am NBA player shared his thoughts on the trip along with some highlights of his five-day journey.

Related Stories Jalen Green leaves lasting impression in Philippines with Ilocos basketball clinic

"JG4 Tour in the Philippines was sum I'll never forget," wrote Green, who culminated his trip with a basketball clinic in his mother's home province of Ilocos Sur.

"Everyone treated it like I never left and the love remained the same," he added.

Green's trip was highlighted by activities with the media, adidas athletes and personalities, among others.

He was also treated to the Filipino culture experience, with fans also gifting him some memorabilia he will never forget.

It was Green's third visit to the country, and his first as an NBA player.

With more freedom in his schedule, Green said he was able to get in touch more with his Filipino side.

"I got to connect with my culture in the Philippines more and got to see where my family is originally from. Nothing but love and appreciation from me to the Philippines," Green continued.

After taking three years to return to his homeland, the NBA All-Rookie first team member vowed to make a trip back sooner rather than later.

"I'll be back soon," he said.