Chot to miss 2 PBA finals games due to Gilas duty

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 4:55pm
MANILA, Philippines – Coach Chot Reyes will wear his Gilas Pilipinas hat in next week’s FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers campaign and temporarily leave the TNT bench for two games in the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Reyes said he will serve his coaching chores for Gilas as it plays Lebanon on August 25 in Beirut and Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on the 29th.  This being so, assistant coaches Sandy Arespacochaga and Yuri Escueta and even team manager Jojo Lastimosa will hold the fort for TNT in Games Two and Three slated August 24 and 26, respectively.

“He’ll be here for Game One (Sunday) but he’ll miss Games Two and Three because of Gilas,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio.

Panlilio, the PLDT president, said the call of the country takes precedence over everything else.

“From a PLDT and TNT point of view, winning the PBA championship is very, very important to us. But there’s a bigger calling at this point. It’s flag and country and we as an organization have always been ready to answer that call,” he said.

Reyes expressed confidence the Tropang Giga can pull it off while he's away.

“It’s an opportunity for the players to step up and prove they can do it without their head coach and for the coaching staff to pitch in and do the job. The way we look at it, it’s not a problem but an opportunity and hopefully it turns out well,” he said.

Gilas is cranking up its buildup as Kai Sotto already arrived the other night and NBA player Jordan Clarkson is slated for touchdown Friday night. Both are expected to be on deck for training Saturday.

CHOT REYES

FIBA

FIBA ASIA

GILAS

PBA

PBA FINALS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
