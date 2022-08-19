^

Sports

Tropang Giga, Beermen wage war in 'toss-up' of a PBA finals

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 4:48pm
Tropang Giga, Beermen wage war in 'toss-up' of a PBA finals
The TNT Tropang Giga and San Miguel Beermen see this explosive best-of-seven confrontation for the PBA Philippine Cup as “too close to call.”
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – The battle line is drawn as TNT and San Miguel Beer, two high-powered squads brimming with talent and resolve, get set to dispute the PBA’s crown jewel.

On one side stand the Tropang Giga, flag bearers of the PLDT and MVP Group who are out to extend their reign in the pro league's most prestigious tournament.

On the other are the Beermen, the banner holders for the San Miguel Corp. (SMC) conglomerate who are on a spirited quest to return to the top after a three-year dry spell.

The protagonists themselves see this explosive best-of-seven confrontation for the PBA Philippine Cup that kicks off Sunday as “too close to call.”

“It’s 50/50," TNT coach Reyes said during Friday’s pre-finals presscon at Novotel. "The important thing for us is to stay patient and understand how difficult this series is going to be. We know how strong the other team is and we just need to be prepared.” 

He was echoed by Austria.

“Both teams are really competitive and are really preparing very hard for this series. We’ll see what happens,” the SMB mentor said.

The two multi-titled tacticians have at their disposal some of the best players in the pro league today.

Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams, RR Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Poy Erram and Kelly Williams spearhead Reyes’ TNT crew. June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter, Jericho Cruz and Vic Manuel banner Austria’s SMB bunch.   

“If you take a look at both sides, it’s very evenly-matched. San Miguel is not only June Mar. The strength of San Miguel is their depth. We can’t just focus on June Mar because the other guys in the perimeter will kill you. Then there’s Rodney (Brondial), Vic and Mo as well. You can see the magnitude of our problem,” said Reyes. “But I have great faith in my team. This team simply doesn’t quit, they fight until the end.”

For Austria, stopping TNT spitfire Mikey Williams alone won't do it. "Mikey is not TNT; all of their players present a threat. They have a lot of players who can score a lot."

San Miguel is embarking on this mission with essentially a new-look lineup. Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot, two key elements of their All-Filipino five-peat and last championship in the Commissioner’s Cup in 2019, are already gone.

“There’s a lot of similarities and there’s a lot of differences, too (between the old champion team and the current batch). We’ve all evolved. The Death Five was at the time of pre-pandemic and it’s like post-pandemic now. At the end of the day, we want to win four more games. The next seven games are going to be tough. But we’re ready for the challenge,” said Ross.

BEERMEN

CHOT REYES

LEO AUSTRIA

PBA

PBA FINALS

SAN MIGUEL

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage
play

WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage

1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Jalen Green is taking his role as a benchmark for Philippine aspirants in basketball's biggest s...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Filipino-Polish booter moves to Australia after stints in Sweden, Japan and Canada.
Sports
fbtw

Manila to host EASL Final 4

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
TNT and San Miguel Beer didn’t only qualify for the PBA Philippine Cup Finals by winning their semifinal series but also booked tickets to represent the country in the EASL inaugural season where a $1 million...
Sports
fbtw
New SMB death squad in the hunt

New SMB death squad in the hunt

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
San Miguel Beer’s CJ Perez and Vic Manuel get their golden opportunity to scoop their maiden championship in the coming...
Sports
fbtw
MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Lia&ntilde;o focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Liaño focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

4 hours ago
Winning the PBA D-League championship in his homecoming remains the ultimate goal for Marinerong Pilipino ace Juan Gomez De...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Que stumbles with 71, falls 6 shots off in International Series Korea

Que stumbles with 71, falls 6 shots off in International Series Korea

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Angelo Que rebounded from a double bogey miscue on No. 14 with a cluster of birdies but stumbled in a wobbly frontside finish...
Sports
fbtw
Superal storms ahead; Philippines fights back in team race

Superal storms ahead; Philippines fights back in team race

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Princess Superal moved in the threshold of a career breakthrough when she drove past world No. 4 Lydia Ko and erstwhile leader...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So raring to defend World Fischer-Random chess crown

Wesley So raring to defend World Fischer-Random chess crown

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Philippine-born Wesley So of the United States will defend his World Fischer-Random title slated from October 25-30 in Reykjavik,...
Sports
fbtw
Chot to miss 2 PBA finals games due to Gilas duty

Chot to miss 2 PBA finals games due to Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Coach Chot Reyes will wear his Gilas Pilipinas hat in next week’s FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers campaign and temporarily...
Sports
fbtw
Collegiate esports tourney hints at bigger things after inaugural season

Collegiate esports tourney hints at bigger things after inaugural season

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
CCE president Stanley Lao, after seeing much interest for the league during the CCE final between LPU and San Sebastian-Recoletos...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with