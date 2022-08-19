^

Sports

Chot Reyes preaches patience for TNT in PBA title defense vs San Miguel

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 3:08pm
Chot Reyes preaches patience for TNT in PBA title defense vs San Miguel
TNT head coach Chot Reyes (L) and San Miguel head coach Leo Austria
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes made no mistake of what he's expecting for his team as they attempt to defend their PBA Philippine Cup title against the San Miguel Beermen.

Aware of how hungry the Beermen are, who are in their first PBA final since 2019, Reyes anticipates a tough challenge in their best-of-seven series beginning Sunday, August 21.

"Very honestly, [it's going to be] very difficult," Reyes said of the match-up during the PBA Finals press conference on Friday.

"This is just being as objective as possible. If you take a look at the lineup and how deep and how strong the other team is, because there's two teams battling, it's 50-50... It's one or the other," he added.

Reyes, who will be missing Games Two and Three of the finals due to Gilas Pilipinas duties, said that his wards just need to be ready for anything.

Despite being the defending champions, the tactician knows that the trophy will not be handed to them on a silver platter.

Instead of cowering away from the challenge of the erstwhile Philippine Cup powerhouse SMB, TNT will be working to match their energy.

"The important thing for us is to stay patient and understand how difficult this series is going to be," said Reyes.

"We have no illusions about it, we know how strong the other team is we just need to be prepared," he added.

Game One tips off on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday. TNT is gunning for back-to-back titles while SMB eyes its first Philippine Cup crown since 2019.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage
play

WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage

1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Jalen Green is taking his role as a benchmark for Philippine aspirants in basketball's biggest s...
Sports
fbtw
New SMB death squad in the hunt

New SMB death squad in the hunt

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Beer’s CJ Perez and Vic Manuel get their golden opportunity to scoop their maiden championship in the coming...
Sports
fbtw

Newsome soaring high on possible Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas duty Meralco’s Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi and Raymond Almazan shift their focus to national team duties after the Bolts’ failed bid in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw

Manila to host EASL Final 4

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
TNT and San Miguel Beer didn’t only qualify for the PBA Philippine Cup Finals by winning their semifinal series but also booked tickets to represent the country in the EASL inaugural season where a $1 million...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Filipino-Polish booter moves to Australia after stints in Sweden, Japan and Canada.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Dengue-stricken Alyssa Valdez to sit out AVC Cup

Dengue-stricken Alyssa Valdez to sit out AVC Cup

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Sources said Valdez is currently confined in a hospital and being treated right now for the disease she contracted during...
Sports
fbtw
Collegiate esports tourney hints at bigger things after inaugural season

Collegiate esports tourney hints at bigger things after inaugural season

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
CCE president Stanley Lao, after seeing much interest for the league during the CCE final between LPU and San Sebastian-Recoletos...
Sports
fbtw
Stags shoot for Filoil playoff berth

Stags shoot for Filoil playoff berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
San Sebastian College-Recoletos tries to catch the last playoff bus against winless Jose Rizal University as the FilOil EcoOil...
Sports
fbtw
MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Lia&ntilde;o focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Liaño focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

1 hour ago
Winning the PBA D-League championship in his homecoming remains the ultimate goal for Marinerong Pilipino ace Juan Gomez De...
Sports
fbtw
Fiery back nine nets Superal joint 2nd in Asia Pacific Cup golf tourney

Fiery back nine nets Superal joint 2nd in Asia Pacific Cup golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Princess Superal used a blistering backside assault to shoot a six-under 66 and gain a share of second with world No. 4 Lydia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with