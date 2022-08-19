Chot Reyes preaches patience for TNT in PBA title defense vs San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines — TNT Tropang Giga head coach Chot Reyes made no mistake of what he's expecting for his team as they attempt to defend their PBA Philippine Cup title against the San Miguel Beermen.

Aware of how hungry the Beermen are, who are in their first PBA final since 2019, Reyes anticipates a tough challenge in their best-of-seven series beginning Sunday, August 21.

"Very honestly, [it's going to be] very difficult," Reyes said of the match-up during the PBA Finals press conference on Friday.

"This is just being as objective as possible. If you take a look at the lineup and how deep and how strong the other team is, because there's two teams battling, it's 50-50... It's one or the other," he added.

Reyes, who will be missing Games Two and Three of the finals due to Gilas Pilipinas duties, said that his wards just need to be ready for anything.

Despite being the defending champions, the tactician knows that the trophy will not be handed to them on a silver platter.

Instead of cowering away from the challenge of the erstwhile Philippine Cup powerhouse SMB, TNT will be working to match their energy.

"The important thing for us is to stay patient and understand how difficult this series is going to be," said Reyes.

"We have no illusions about it, we know how strong the other team is we just need to be prepared," he added.

Game One tips off on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday. TNT is gunning for back-to-back titles while SMB eyes its first Philippine Cup crown since 2019.