Collegiate esports tourney hints at bigger things after inaugural season

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 2:38pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) is eyeing a bigger and better showing after its inaugural Mobile Legends tournament wrapped up last month.

One of the pioneers of college esports, CCE saw all 10 NCAA schools represented with Lyceum of the Philippines ruling the competition.

CCE president Stanley Lao, after seeing much interest for the league during the CCE final between LPU and San Sebastian-Recoletos at the Mall of Asia Music Hall where they drew a sizeable crowd, believes it's time to up the ante even more.

"We’re expecting an even better Season 2. Mas malaki pa dito sa Season 1," Lao said.

Though yet to confirm if more schools will see competition or if another game title will be on the table for the league, Lao is optimistic that anything is possible with the help of the pioneering schools.

Along with LPU and San Sebastian, Arellano University, San Beda University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Mapua University, College of St. Benilde, Jose Rizal University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta also participated in the tiff.

With the goal of producing the country's next generation of esports athletes as well as giving a platform for esports student-athletes, CCE seeks to thrive with the community's support.

"It’s a dream come true for us as the students were finally given a chance. We, at CCE, were more than thrilled, honored and pleased to see their happiness. Masaya lahat so we’re hoping na dadami pa ‘yung susuporta," Lao beamed.

