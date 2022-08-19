^

Sports

MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Liaño focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 2:12pm
MVP favorite Juan Gomez De LiaÃ±o focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino
Playing in his first local tournament after a stint in the Japan B. League, Juan Gomez De Liaño said delivering the D-League title for the Skippers is his top priority with the possible individual plum serving only as an incentive.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Winning the PBA D-League championship in his homecoming remains the ultimate goal for Marinerong Pilipino ace Juan Gomez De Liaño amid talks of him being one of the favorites for the Aspirants’ Cup Most Valuable Player plum.

Playing in his first local tournament after a stint in the Japan B. League, De Liaño said delivering the D-League title for the Skippers is his top priority with the possible individual plum serving only as an incentive.

“The MVP is not my goal for this tournament. I really wanna give one championship to Marinero knowing that they haven't won any yet. If ever man na manalo ako ng MVP, that's just a bonus for me,” said De Liaño after a big time performance in their 69-64 do-or-die semifinal win over No. 1 Apex Fuel-San Sebastian.

With their season on the line, De Liaño took over and dropped 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, including eight crucial markers in the last three minutes as the Skippers booked a return trip to the D-League finals.

Overall, the former University of the Philippines and Gilas Pilipinas stalwart is averaging all-around numbers of 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists as Marinero’s leader in a bid to complete an unfinished business after a runner-up finish in 2019.

Up against an anticipated heavy challenge from EcoOil-La Salle in the finals, De Liaño vowed to leave no stone unturned in helping realize that Marinero dream.

“My goal really here is to help my teammates. I'm glad that we made the finals so we're gonna focus on that. We worked so hard to get to this point, sayang naman kapag pinakawalan lang namin,” he said.

De Liaño and the Skippers begin their best-o-three showdown against the Green Archers tomorrow at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the prestigious D-League crown in its return from a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.

JUAN GOMEZ DE LIAÃ±O

PBA D-LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage
play

WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage

1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Jalen Green is taking his role as a benchmark for Philippine aspirants in basketball's biggest s...
Sports
fbtw
New SMB death squad in the hunt

New SMB death squad in the hunt

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Beer’s CJ Perez and Vic Manuel get their golden opportunity to scoop their maiden championship in the coming...
Sports
fbtw

Newsome soaring high on possible Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas duty Meralco’s Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi and Raymond Almazan shift their focus to national team duties after the Bolts’ failed bid in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw

Manila to host EASL Final 4

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
TNT and San Miguel Beer didn’t only qualify for the PBA Philippine Cup Finals by winning their semifinal series but also booked tickets to represent the country in the EASL inaugural season where a $1 million...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Filipino-Polish booter moves to Australia after stints in Sweden, Japan and Canada.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Collegiate esports tourney hints at bigger things after inaugural season

Collegiate esports tourney hints at bigger things after inaugural season

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
CCE president Stanley Lao, after seeing much interest for the league during the CCE final between LPU and San Sebastian-Recoletos...
Sports
fbtw
Stags shoot for Filoil playoff berth

Stags shoot for Filoil playoff berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
San Sebastian College-Recoletos tries to catch the last playoff bus against winless Jose Rizal University as the FilOil EcoOil...
Sports
fbtw
MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Lia&ntilde;o focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Liaño focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

1 hour ago
Winning the PBA D-League championship in his homecoming remains the ultimate goal for Marinerong Pilipino ace Juan Gomez De...
Sports
fbtw
Fiery back nine nets Superal joint 2nd in Asia Pacific Cup golf tourney

Fiery back nine nets Superal joint 2nd in Asia Pacific Cup golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Princess Superal used a blistering backside assault to shoot a six-under 66 and gain a share of second with world No. 4 Lydia...
Sports
fbtw
Swim course cleared for Penong&rsquo;s 5150 Davao

Swim course cleared for Penong’s 5150 Davao

2 hours ago
Organizers of the Penong’s 5150 Davao have allayed concerns over the tidal flow in the swim course, clearing the way...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with