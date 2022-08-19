MVP favorite Juan Gomez De LiaÃ±o focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Liaño focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

Playing in his first local tournament after a stint in the Japan B. League, Juan Gomez De Liaño said delivering the D-League title for the Skippers is his top priority with the possible individual plum serving only as an incentive.

MANILA, Philippines – Winning the PBA D-League championship in his homecoming remains the ultimate goal for Marinerong Pilipino ace Juan Gomez De Liaño amid talks of him being one of the favorites for the Aspirants’ Cup Most Valuable Player plum.

“The MVP is not my goal for this tournament. I really wanna give one championship to Marinero knowing that they haven't won any yet. If ever man na manalo ako ng MVP, that's just a bonus for me,” said De Liaño after a big time performance in their 69-64 do-or-die semifinal win over No. 1 Apex Fuel-San Sebastian.

With their season on the line, De Liaño took over and dropped 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, including eight crucial markers in the last three minutes as the Skippers booked a return trip to the D-League finals.

Overall, the former University of the Philippines and Gilas Pilipinas stalwart is averaging all-around numbers of 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists as Marinero’s leader in a bid to complete an unfinished business after a runner-up finish in 2019.

Up against an anticipated heavy challenge from EcoOil-La Salle in the finals, De Liaño vowed to leave no stone unturned in helping realize that Marinero dream.

“My goal really here is to help my teammates. I'm glad that we made the finals so we're gonna focus on that. We worked so hard to get to this point, sayang naman kapag pinakawalan lang namin,” he said.

De Liaño and the Skippers begin their best-o-three showdown against the Green Archers tomorrow at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the prestigious D-League crown in its return from a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.