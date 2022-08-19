^

Sports

Swim course cleared for Penong’s 5150 Davao

Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 1:26pm
Swim course cleared for Penongâ€™s 5150 Davao
Triathlon stock photo
via Dreamstime

MANILA, Philippines – Organizers of the Penong’s 5150 Davao have allayed concerns over the tidal flow in the swim course, clearing the way for the staging of the 1.5 km-swim, 40 km-bike and 10 km run event over the Olympic-style layout on September 4 in Tagum City.

The opening swim leg, originally set to start and end at the triangular clockwise course at Hijo Resorts Davao beach, will now be a counter-clockwise route starting at the Banana Beach, also at Hijo Resorts, featuring a 270-meter stretch with participants turning left to the 630-meter part of the course before heading to the final turn for the last 600 meters. They will then exit the boat ramp and enter transition at the tennis courts.

“It was super low tide for the past couple of weeks in the original swim area, so we have to modify the swim course,” said Princess Galura, general manager of the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Twice postponed due to pandemic the past two years, the Penong’s 5150 made its way to the triathlon calendar in 2019 but concerns over the quality of water in the swim stage forced the organizers to cancel the opening leg, reducing it to a duathlon format (run-bike-run).

But with the swim course all cleared, it’s finally a go for the second 5150 triathlon in two months following the successful staging of Sun Life 5150 Bohol.

“We are just making sure that everything is okay and in conformity with international standards,” added Galura.

The 40km bike race will start upon exiting Hijo Resorts towards the main highway and heading to Daang Maharlika to Tagum City. It is a two-loop course ending at the Lanikai Hiro Estate Resort while the closing 10k run part, also made up of two loops, will start as they exit the transition area and head south inside the Hijo Resorts property across the bridge with the finish line set at the baseball field.

Meanwhile, registration is ongoing until race week. For details, log on to penong’s.5150philippines.com or follow us on social media accounts: Penongs5150Davao with Hashtags (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter): #Penongs5150 and #5150Davao.

The event, backed by Chad Regis, president of the sponsoring Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, along with Powerball/ Go for Gold’s Jeremy Go, Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib, Hijo Resorts Davao president Rosanna Tuazon and Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, has drawn close to 500 entries, majority of which are building up to reach IRONMAN level.

Joining the locals in the hunt for individual honors in various age group divisions, including the overall championship, are bidders from France, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, Greece, France, Qatar and the US.

Other titles up for grabs are the relay all male, relay all female and relay mixed categories.

Also on tap in the event, supported by Lightwater, Finis, Rudy Project Sante (Barley), Manila Bulletin and Tempo, is the Sunrise Sprint to be disputed over the 750m-swim, 20km-bike and 5km-run course.

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage
play

WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage

1 day ago
Filipino-American guard Jalen Green is taking his role as a benchmark for Philippine aspirants in basketball's biggest s...
Sports
fbtw

Newsome soaring high on possible Gilas duty

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Gilas duty Meralco’s Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi and Raymond Almazan shift their focus to national team duties after the Bolts’ failed bid in the PBA.
Sports
fbtw
New SMB death squad in the hunt

New SMB death squad in the hunt

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
San Miguel Beer’s CJ Perez and Vic Manuel get their golden opportunity to scoop their maiden championship in the coming...
Sports
fbtw

Manila to host EASL Final 4

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
TNT and San Miguel Beer didn’t only qualify for the PBA Philippine Cup Finals by winning their semifinal series but also booked tickets to represent the country in the EASL inaugural season where a $1 million...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

Filipinas' Sawicki joins Aussie club Western United

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Filipino-Polish booter moves to Australia after stints in Sweden, Japan and Canada.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Lia&ntilde;o focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

MVP favorite Juan Gomez De Liaño focused on winning PBA D-League crown for Marinerong Pilipino

6 minutes ago
Winning the PBA D-League championship in his homecoming remains the ultimate goal for Marinerong Pilipino ace Juan Gomez De...
Sports
fbtw
Fiery back nine nets Superal joint 2nd in Asia Pacific Cup golf tourney

Fiery back nine nets Superal joint 2nd in Asia Pacific Cup golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 45 minutes ago
Princess Superal used a blistering backside assault to shoot a six-under 66 and gain a share of second with world No. 4 Lydia...
Sports
fbtw
Swim course cleared for Penong&rsquo;s 5150 Davao

Swim course cleared for Penong’s 5150 Davao

52 minutes ago
Organizers of the Penong’s 5150 Davao have allayed concerns over the tidal flow in the swim course, clearing the way...
Sports
fbtw
Raducanu hungry for repeat of her New York miracle

Raducanu hungry for repeat of her New York miracle

56 minutes ago
A local breakfast staple will be on the menu when Emma Raducanu returns to New York next week to begin preparations for defending...
Sports
fbtw
NBA confidently resumes global games after pandemic hiatus

NBA confidently resumes global games after pandemic hiatus

1 hour ago
Preseason contests are set for Japan and Abu Dhabi while Paris and Mexico City will host regular-season games.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with