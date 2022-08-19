^

6th season of 7s kicks off Aug. 21

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 11:07am
MANILA, Philippines – The 7s, the biggest and widest seven-a-side football tournament in the entire country, is slated to kick off its sixth season on Sunday, August 21, at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Defending Men’s Division 1 champions Manila Digger is out to not only defend the crown, but to also establish its own dynasty. Nine other clubs, including Sino FC, Maharlika Manila, Manila Stars, Spoly FC, Garelli United, Rangers FC Philippines, Middle Beast, En Fuego and Manhur Fatima, are planning not only to spoil Manila Digger’s fun but also to seek their own glory.

The distaff sevens squad of Kaya will also look to repeat and fend off the tough challenges of Manila Nomads, Manila Digger, Azzuri Verde, Maharlika Manila, Azzurri SC A, Payatas FC and Manila Nomads Braves. 

There will also be competition from Men’s Division 2 and 3 and Women’s Division 2 with 30 matches across all divisions played on opening day.

“The 7s is coming back full steam for its sixth season,” beamed a proud league president and former long-time Azkals player Anton del Rosario. “We’ve got 52 youth teams and 46 adult teams playing every Sunday for the 12-week season. That’s 4,000 people who will troop to the McKinley Hill Stadium to play, support and cheer their respective squads. It’s a great way to usher back football after this long pandemic.”

“And since we are the only ones who have a women’s league in the country, we want to support our Women’s National Team and keep the ladies active. Eventually, the plan is to expand from women’s seven-a-side to full 11-a-side football.”

Aside from the sixth season of the 7s, del Rosario also announced that the Kampeon Cup, the national version of the regular league, will also be played. 

“It will be held in either Bacolod or Cebu,” clarified del Rosario. “We promise to announce the dates and venue ahead of time. All these tournaments will also prepare us for the Asia 7s that will be held in February of 2023.”

Added former national and Kaya player Eddie Mallari who is a 7s director, “The best part about the 7s is that it’s just all about fun and competition. Seven-a-side football by nature is a high pace, a lot of touches on the ball, and of course, a lot of goals. This is exciting for the youth especially after the pandemic because it allows them to be active, to develop physical and social skills as families and friends are able to hangout and enjoy football on a Sunday.”

