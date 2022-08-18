WATCH: Fil-Am Green happily represents Philippines in NBA stage

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American guard Jalen Green is taking his role as a benchmark for Philippine aspirants in basketball's biggest stage.

One of two active players with Filipino heritage in the NBA, Green knows that he can be a source of inspiration for those who want to achieve the same.

In his JG4 Manila Tour organized by adidas, Green said he welcomed the responsibility of representing the Philippines in the league.