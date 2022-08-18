^

WATCH: Jalen Green eyes improvement in all aspects of game after rookie year

Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jalen Green said he has much more to improve after his rookie year with the Houston Rockets in the NBA.

During his JG4 Manila Tour organized by adidas, Green shared what areas of his game he wanted to work on for his second year in the league.

Green is one of two active players with Filipino heritage in the NBA, the other one being Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

