Fil-Am Nation Select Global Summit talents commit to UP, NU

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 10:51am
Jayda Villareal (L) and Ashon Williams
Jayda Villareal (L) and Ashon Williams
Ashon Williams' Instagram / Bronco Athletics

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP defending champions UP Fighting Maroons and the NU Lady Bulldogs both gained new prospects to add to their lineup after attending the Fil-Am Nation Select Global Summit at Santiago Canyon College in Orange, California last week.

Slowly establishing its presence as a staple source of talent for collegiate and professional leagues here in the Philippines, Fil-Am Nation Select invited hoopers from all over the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia.

The Fighting Maroons secured the commitment of 6'5" cager Ashon Andrews from Washington while one-and-done Jada Villareal committed to play for women's hoops powerhouse NU.

Richi Calimag, brother of UP's RC Calimag, is tipped to play for UST.

Other schools who participated in the global summit in the hopes of finding new talents are the UE Red Warriors, Perpetual, Mapua, San Sebastian and La Salle.

Organizers tipped some names as the top performers in the event.

Jaland Howe of Houston Texas drew most of the attention as UP and La Salle expressed interest in the player who is already in the radar of schools in the US like Oklahoma State, Southern Methodist University and Kansas.

Sean Alter, Jayden Harper, and Gilas Pilipinas boys members Jacob Bayla, Zain Mahmood and Jayden Jones were also in the event.

The Gilas Pilipinas girls U18 and U16 training team pool were also present in the event.

Fil-Am Nation Select has produced some big names in the collegiate scene recently with the likes of UP's Zavier Lucero, DLSU's Deschon Winston, and Phillips brothers Michael and Ben.

The firm's contributions are also apparent in the national team with recruits like Gilas women's Stefanie Berberabe, and Gilas youth's Gabby Ramos, Kristan Yumul, Bayla and Caelum Harris.

Fil-Am Nation Select, co-founded by PBA player Alex Cabagnot and his cousin Cris Gopez, also help recruit talent for college and national team programs in volleyball, baseball, hockey and football.

