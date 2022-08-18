^

Beermen seek return to PBA Philippine Cup supremacy vs TNT

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 8:28am
Beermen seek return to PBA Philippine Cup supremacy vs TNT
June Mar Fajardo
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen are looking to reach the summit of the PBA Philippine Cup for the first time in three years, forging a showdown against defending champions TNT Tropang Giga in a finals series that begins Sunday.

The Beermen, erstwhile dominant in the All-Filipino tournament, fended off a pesky Meralco Bolts side in seven games, winning their series 4-2 to reach their first PBA final since beating TNT in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup.

Before Barangay Ginebra ruled the 2020 edition of the tournament in the PBA bubble in Pampanga when the pandemic was in full swing, San Miguel won the All-Filipino championship five consecutive times.

Now that they have the chance to do it all again ang restart a dynasty, June Mar Fajardo is eager to get to work.

"Matagal na kaming hindi naka-abot sa finals, three years. So, ayun, credit din pala sa Meralco. Sobrang ganda ng series, ang ganda ng gameplan nila pero nanaig yung gameplan ni Pops nanalo kami. Team effort talaga yun na pinalabas namin," said Fajardo after the game.

And after getting over the slump to enter the finals, SMB head coach Leo Austria believes his team can make it all the way.

"Hopefully, this time we can make it again to the championship. Actually, that's the main goal and step by step from the eliminations to quarterfinals to semifinals," said Austria.

"Now we have to realize na yung dream namin, yung goal namin is achievable," he added.

The Beermen begin their quest for the PBA Philippine Cup trophy on Sunday, August 21, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

