EJ Obiena reinstated to national team

Bronze medalist Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's Pole Vault on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena has been formally reinstated to the national team, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) confirmed on Wednesday.

Obiena, who was unceremoniously dropped from the national team roster due to his then-rift with the Philippine Athletic Track and Field Association (PATAFA), was endorsed for his reinstatement to the PSC along with five other athletes.

The World Athletics Championships bronze medalist was given the nod after majority of the PATAFA board members voted in his favor during their meeting last August 13.

PATAFA Executive Vice President Willie Torres bared the news to the PSC, as instructed by chief Terry Capistrano.

In a press release sent to media on Wednesday, PSC Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy Jr. said that the decision takes effect this month and that the changes made by PATAFA fall within the existing team quota of athletics.

PSC Officer in charge Bong Coo said she is "pleased" with the turn of events.

"We are thankful to the PATAFA leadership," Coo said.

Obiena recently won the country's first-ever medal in the World Athletics Championships when he clinched third place in Eugene, Oregon last month.

The 26-year-old cleared a new personal best and Asian record of 5.94m in the competition to cop the bronze medal.