Pagaura eyes redemption in Penongâ€™s 5150 Davao

Pagaura eyes redemption in Penong’s 5150 Davao

MANILA, Philippines – Foiled at home in Bohol, Jonathan Pagaura focuses on a top podium finish in a short course race down south this time as he headlines the crack field in Penong’s 5150 Davao, which fires off September 4 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Pagaura, a Maribojoc native, yielded the overall crown and the 25-29 age group title to Lanao del Norte’s Satar Salem in Sun Life 5150 on his home turf last July but has toughened up for another stab at glory in the upcoming endurance race set over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run.

The Omega Triathlon Team spearhead likewise saw action in the recent IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines Cebu but could only post a seventh place finish in his age division and 17th in the overall competition.

But those stints only made the former duathlete a lot tougher and ready for another shot at 5150 glory against an equally determined international field at The Wrec, Hijo Resorts Davao.

Meanwhile, 10 foreign entries, including two each from France and the United Kingdom, are in the early roster of the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., all set for an explosive staging after being postponed twice the past two years due to pandemic.

Registration is ongoing until race week. For details, log on to penong’s.5150philippines.com or follow us on social media accounts: Penongs5150Davao with Hashtags (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter): #Penongs5150 and #5150Davao.

Others vying in the event, held for those building up to reach IRONMAN level and backed by Chad Regis, president of the sponsoring Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, along with Powerball/ Go for Gold’s Jeremy Go, Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib, Hijo Resorts Davao president Rosanna Tuazon and Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, are from Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, Greece, France, the US and Qatar.

Aside from the individual competitions, other titles to be disputed are the relay all male, relay all female and relay mixed and the Sunrise Sprint featuring 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

The event, supported by Lightwater, Finis, Rudy Project Sante (Barley), Manila Bulletin and Tempo, will be held under minimum health protocols.