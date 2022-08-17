Manila to host EASL Final Four games

The EASL announced that Manila will be the host of its Final Four activities next year

MANILA, Philippines – Manila has been chosen as the host of the Final Four of the inaugural East Asia Super League (EASL) season in March next year, league announced on Wednesday.

The EASL, which will feature teams from the PBA, Korean Basketball League (KBL), P.League + and Japan B. League, will be in Manila for the culmination of its first home-and-away season from March 3-5, 2022.

The weekend will have two semifinals games, a music festival and the final in the three-day activity.

"We couldn’t ask for a better city to host the first EASL Final Four," said EASL CEO Matt Beyer.

"I would like to thank the local government authorities, our colleagues at the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), and the Filipino fans for welcoming us. The Final Four weekend will be unique and memorable, bigger than any event EASL has ever held, featuring a music festival and a variety of fan activations," he continued.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial also welcomed the country's hosting, with the TNT Tropang Giga recently locking in their spot in the EASL after reaching the finals of the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup.

"The decision to stage the inaugural EASL Final Four in Manila this March is a welcome development. The Philippines is a basketball-loving country and Filipino fans will be following the EASL games closely. Hosting the Final Four would be an exciting prelude to the FIBA World Cup as our country opens its doors to the global basketball community next year," Marcial said.

The PBA will be represented in the EASL with TNT and the winner between the Meralco Bolts and the San Miguel Beermen in Game Seven slated later today.

Anyang KGC, which features Rhenz Abando as a Filipino import, and the Seoul SK Knights are the representatives from the KBL.

Taipei Fubon Braves will banner P.League+, while Utsonomiya Brex and the Ryukyu Golden Kings are B. League's bets. Greater China's Bay Area Dragons wrap up the eight-team field.

The season kicks off on October 12. The EASL also announced that the Final Four weekend for Season 2, which will be in early 2024, will be in Okinawa.