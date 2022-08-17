^

Jalen Green leaves lasting impression in Philippines with Ilocos basketball clinic

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 17, 2022 | 10:07am
Jalen Green (center) during the basketball clinic in Caoayan, Ilocos Sur last weekend
MANILA, Philippines — Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green made sure to leave behind more than memories in his trip to the Philippines with sports brand adidas, capping off off his visit with a basketball clinic in his mother's home province of Ilocos Sur last weekend.

After two days of non-stop engagements in Metro Manila, Green flew out to the north to connect with his roots there, as well as inspire the next generation of young athletes in the clinic.

Green was joined by fellow adidas athlete and hooper Diego Dario, and they spent a day of basketball with some 20 kids in Caoayan municipality.

The whole experience spoke volumes of what his mother had said about the Filipino-American cager, where she said he has been a good example in keeping himself grounded with his Filipino roots.

"I really don’t have to say much to him he automatically has that mindset of you know, his goals, of where he wants to be in life [as an Asian-American]," Bree Purganan told Philstar.com and SPIN.ph last week.

"So I mainly just tell him, keep being level-headed, humble, and just work out what you love and he already knows this, he already works hard and I don’t really have to tell him much. Sometimes, I just tell him, always remember but he’s already doing a great job at it, I don’t have to tell him much about it. In that department he does really good," she added.

Green's Ilocos tour was also highlighted by the NBA player enjoying the sights where he did a heritage walk along Calle Crisologo. He also sported a "salakot" during his trip, tasted the famous Ilocos empanada, and experienced a kalesa ride.

adidas Philippines Brand Activation Manager Jen Dacasin was thrilled that Green was able to cap off his trip to his homeland with such a meaningful experience with the clinic.

"It means so much to the brand and Jalen to cap off this jam-packed JG4 Manila Tour at the place where Jalen’s Filipino roots began. This trip was the perfect opportunity to inspire and give back to the kids of Caoayan municipality and we’re so grateful to be a part of this," she said.

The NBA All-Rookie Team member flew back to the US on Sunday, August 14.

