Bulldogs bag UCBL Pre-Season crown

MANILA, Philippines — National University reigned supreme in the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season tournament by easily beating University of Perpetual Help, 73-64, in the final Monday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Michael John Malonzo and John Lloyd Clemente led the way for the Bulldogs who launched a backbreaking 13-2 run to start the second quarter and took full control of the game.

Malonzo dropped six in that run to finish with 18 points on top of six rebounds while Clemente added 16 points spiked by two three-pointers as NU built its biggest lead at 18 points, 58-36, half way through the third frame.

The Altas managed to trim the deficit to just 12, 60-48, heading into the final frame, but that was the closest Perpetual could get as NU kept its pose and completed a perfect run in the tourney.

NU’s swarming defense was also in full display as no player from the side of Altas breached double figures with their three leading scorers Jielo Razon, Marcus Nitura and Carlo Ferreras limited to just nine points each.

Meanwhile, Centro Escolar University downed Adamson University, 71-63, in the battle for third.

The Scorpions ambushed the Falcons with a blazing 13-0 blast to open the fourth quarter turning a 52-49 deficit into a double-digit advantage, 62-52. Adamson never recovered from there as CEU even enjoyed a 13-point cushion down the stretch.