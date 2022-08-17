^

Double KO tiffs determine D-League title protagonists

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
August 17, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Marinerong Pilipino, EcoOil-La Salle and Adalem Construction-St. Clare lock horns one last time in a semifinal double knockout tiffs in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After a pair of back-and-forth duels, the four squads figure in win-or-go-home Game 3 deciders with the winners advancing to the best-of-three finals.

Second-seeded La Salle gets the first crack at 11 a.m. versus the No. 3 St. Clare while No. 1 San Sebastian and No. 4 Marinerong Pilipino go at it at 1 p.m.

Momentum is on St. Clare and San Sebastian after notching huge victories in Game 2 to stave off elimination.

“Gusto namin laging manalo kaya kahit mahirap, gagawa at gagawa kami ng way,” said Saints mentor Jinino Manansala  whose troops have been showing steely resolve all the way from the quarterfinals.

The five-time NAASCU champion St. Clare fended off Santo Tomas in the do-or-die quarters before bouncing back again in the semis from an 89-74 Game 1 loss against La Salle, pulling off a 72-64 Game 2 win.

On the other hand, automatic semifinalist San Sebastian’s long rest seemed to work against the Stags in a 74-66 opener loss to the lower-ranked Marinero and needed to regroup for an 82-74 win in Game 2.

Game 3 would be an even tougher match, warned Stags mentor Egay Macaraya. “Knowing coach Yong Garcia, I know there will be a lot of adjustments. I hope we can rest and recover sa lahat ng nangyari,” he said.

Despite failing to close out their respective counterparts, the Green Archers and the Skippers are determined to rebound and get the job done.

“We can’t be complacent. We have to respect St. Clare because they’re still a champion team,” said La Salle tactician Derrick Pumaren.

“Kailangan naming kunin. Hindi naman naipapanalo yung championship sa papel so kailangan naming patunayan yung inaasahan ng mga tao sa amin,” added Marinero coach Garcia.

