Brodeth pulls off 'double' in PPS Mandaue netfest

Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 12:19pm
Kimi Brodeth (left) extends her run in Mandaue City with a two-title feat as she shares the MVP honors with McLeen Gomera.

MANILA, Philippines – Kimi Brodeth achieved what she had failed to do the last time out, nailing two titles, including a reversal over Tiffany Nocos in the girls’ premier division of the PPS-PEPP Mandaue City national age-group tennis tournament in Cebu last Monday.

The Ormoc City lass actually faced another drubbing from Nocos but pulled off an escape in the second set then wore down the top Lapu-Lapu City bet in the decider to snatch the 18-and-under crown, 3-6, 7-6(4), 10-6, at the New Mandaue Tennis Club's clay courts.

She earlier overpowered Jana Diaz, 6-3, 6-0, in the 16-U finals to emerge the lone double winner in the Group 2 tournament which served as the second of a four-leg Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Pera Padala junior circuit swing in Cebu.

Brodeth, 16, also ruled her category in Lapu-Lapu City last week but suffered a 6-1, 6-3 defeat to Nocos in the 18-U finals. But the former loaded up in their rematch, dropping just two games on her way to the finals while Nocos had to go through a wringer before subduing Judy Ann Padilla, 4-5(0), 4-1, 10-7, in the semis.

Brodeth, meanwhile, goes for another double as she headlines the PPS-PEPP City of Naga leg beginning today (Wednesday, Aug. 17) with Consolacion, Laray to host the last leg on Aug. 25-31. For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Top seed McLeen Gomera, on the other hand, routed Ivan Manila, 4-1, 4-0, to romp off with the boys’ 16-U trophy but came up short in the 18-U finals, dropping a 4-6, 4-6 decision to top seed John David Velez, also of Ormoc City.

But the rising Bacolod, Lanao del Norte star still joined Brodeth in the podium as they shared the MVP honors in the week-long event presented by Dunlop and put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Unranked Juvels Velos, however, produced the biggest win as he upended No. 4 Lexious Cruz from Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija in the semis, 3-5, 4-1, 10-4, then shocked top seed Josh Lim of Maranding, Lanao del Norte, 6-7(6), 6-2, 10-4, to snare the boys’ 14-U crown.

Cruz earlier split the 12-U titles with second seed Maristella Torrecampo from Los, Baños with the former thwarting Dipolog City’s Pete Bandala, 1-6, 6-2, 10-6, and the latter trouncing Molly Tan of Maasin, Leyte, 6-2, 6-3.

Diaz, from Imus, Cavite, also made up for her loss to Brodeth by topping the 14-U category with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Samantha Ortega from Tuburan, Cebu.

