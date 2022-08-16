^

NU rules UCBL cagefest

August 16, 2022
NU rules UCBL cagefest
The National University Bulldogs pose after their title conquest.
MANILA, Philippines – National University reigned supreme in the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season tournament by easily beating University of Perpetual Help, 73-64, in the finals Monday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Michael John Malonzo and John Lloyd Clemente took turns in leading the way for the Bulldogs, who launched a backbreaking 13-2 run to start off the second quarter and took full control of the game.

Malonzo dropped six in that run to finish with 18 points apart from posting six rebounds while Clemente added 16 points powered by two three pointers as NU built the largest lead at 18 points, 58-36, half way through the third frame.

The Altas managed to trim the deficit to just 12 points, 60-48, heading into the final frame, but that was the closest Perpetual could get as NU simply had every answer to their baskets to win the tournament undefeated.

NU’s swarming defense was also in full display as no player from the side of Altas breached double figures with their three leading scorers Jielo Razon, Marcus Nitura and Carlo Ferreras limited to just nine points each.

Meanwhile, Centro Escolar University downed Adamson University, 71-63 in the battle for third.

The Scorpions ambushed the Falcons with a blazing 13-0 blast to open the fourth quarter turning a 52-49 deficit into a double-digit advantage, 62-52. Adamson never recovered from there as CEU even enjoyed a 13-point cushion inside the final four minutes of the game.

Ayodeji Balogun towered over the opposition with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds while Ron Rei Tolentino and Anthony Borromeo with 14 points each.

Olivarez College also ended the tournament on a winning note, coming back from a nine-point hole in the final frame to beat Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 94-91. 

Photo Caption: National University Bulldogs pose with PG Flex owner Nelson Guevarra (sixth from the left) after winning the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season tournament. Also shown are UCBL President Franklin Evidente and Col. Bong Nebrija.

