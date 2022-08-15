^

Genshin Impact previews new nation ahead of massive update

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2022 | 2:18pm
MANILA, Philippines — HoYoverse's open-world adventure game Genshin Impact is set to expand its lore with the introduction of the nation of Sumeru and the last of the seven playable elements in the game, Dendro.

Announced during the game's special program last August 13, the upcoming update Version 3.0, titled “The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings”, will introduce the Nation of Wisdom, Sumeru. Composed of a rainforest and a desert, Sumeru is the fourth nation in the world of Teyvat to be explored in the game after Mondstadt, Liyue and Inazuma. Sumeru is also the home of the well-known "Akademiya”, where most scholars are said to have studied, including Librarian of the Knights of Favonius, Lisa.

With the introduction of the land governed by Dendro, the element will finally be playable in game after only having six elements since the game was first released in 2020. New characters set to be introduced in the coming update, Tighnari and Collei, will both hold a Dendro vision that can trigger three different types of elemental reaction, the games' combat system in dealing more damage to enemies. 

Version 3.0 will also see an update to the game's main quest: the Archon Quest's which is set to revolve around the nation's fairly young Archon, Lesser Lord Kusanali who succeeded the previous Archon 500 years ago after a great calamity. Two new world bosses will also be introduced and optimization for wood farming, cooking and fishing will be rolled out along with the version update.

Genshin Impact's Version 3.0 is set to be released on August 24.

