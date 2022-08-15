^

Penong's 5150 Davao ready for launch

August 15, 2022 | 2:08pm
Penong's 5150 Davao ready for launch
Triathlon stock photo
via Dreamstime

MANILA, Philippines – Riding on the crest of a wave with the success of triathlon’s return to the mainstream, the Penong’s 5150 Davao gears up for an explosive launch on September 4 in a test of endurance and mental limits on a challenging course in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Close to 500 entries make up the initial roster of the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run event marking the organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.’s first race in Mindanao after the pandemic. The Penong’s 5150 was originally slated to take-off in 2020 but was put on hold, along with a couple of top IRONMAN races, due to lockdowns.

But with Covid-19 on the wane, the ever-growing multi-sport has flourished the last few months with the successful staging of the full IRONMAN in Subic last March, the Sun Life 5150 Bohol last month and the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines in Cebu two weeks ago.

The tri-sport’s return to Cebu also featured the IRONKIDS.

“We have been coordinating with the local government to ensure the safe conduct of the event. With the success of our past races, we can guarantee another smooth and trouble-free staging of this short course race set over the premier Olympic distance,” said Princess Galura, general manager of The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

She also cited the all-out support of Chad Regis, president of the sponsoring Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, along with Powerball/ Go for Gold’s Jeremy Go, Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib, Hijo Resort Davao president Rosanna Tuazon and Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy.

Registration remains open until race week. For details, log on to [email protected] or follow us on social media penongs5150 davao (Instagram) and @Penongs5150Davao (Facebook).

The long break has only made local bidders eager and hungry for recognition, including those sharpening their skills and building up to reach IRONMAN level, making the upcoming 5150 Davao, backed by Lightwater, Finis, Rudy Project Sante (Barley), Manila Bulletin and Tempo, a race to watch.

Aside from the individual competitions for overall and age-group levels, also on tap in the event, to be held under minimum health protocols, are the Go for Gold Sprint, the relay all-male and relay all-female and the relay mixed.

