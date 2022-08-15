Santisima bounces back, scores TKO win in Japan

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino former world title contender Jeo “Santino” Santisima demolished veteran Japanese fighter Hiroshige Osawa en route to a fifth round technical knockout win in their duel at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Santino knocked Osawa (37-6-4, 21 KOs) down twice — first in the second round with a vicious body shot and then with a barrage in the fifth that led to the stoppage.

It was a sweet victory for the 26-year-old Filipino (22-4, 19 KOs), who is coming off a TKO loss to Joet Gonzalez in Fresno, California last March 4.

Santisima, who is managed and handled by ZIP-Sanman Stable, said he found it necessary not to let the fight go to the scorecards in favor of the home fighter.

“I fought on enemy’s turf and it was not wise to let the judges decide the fight. The game plan was really to finish the fight within the distance. Coach Michael Domingo had a great game plan and I executed it well. Props to Osawa for a great fight,” said Santisima.

“I am very grateful to ZIP-Sanman for this opportunity and dedicate this win for my countrymen,” he added.

ZIP and Sanman Boxing partnered to stage the card for promising Filipino boxers, with Nobuyuki Matsuura and Marivic Kamiyama representing ZIP and Jim Claude Manangquil heading Sanman Boxing.

“The dramatic victory opens a lot of doors for Santisima. This brings him close to the bigger challenges,” said Manangquil.