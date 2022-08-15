^

V33Wise leads Blacklist comeback in MPL PH opening week

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2022 | 10:56am
MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International regained the top spot after the opening week of the Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10.

Returning to an onsite event with the presence of an audience at the ICite Bldg. Auditorium in Bagumbayan, Quezon City, MPL PH's first week saw the anticipated return of Blacklist International duo Jonmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario after their Season 9 break, a rematch of last season's grand finals between RSG and Smart Omega.

The season nine runners-up drew first blood as they avenged their previous season and MSC defeat against the raiders with a 2-0 sweep, leaving the defending champions with a 0-1 record, zero points and tied for seventh place after Week 1.

Along with RSG, previous season top performers TNC Predator are off to a rocky start as they remained winless after Week 1, being swept by Nexplay EVOS and BREN Esports, 0-2. The team also sits at seventh place with a 0-2 record and zero points.

Hoping to move past their last season heartbreak, ECHO started strong with a 2-1 win against newly revamped team ONIC Philippines. They currently sit at sixth place after having only played one match at the opening week, with a 1-0 record and two points.

Though losing to ECHO, the revamped ONIC Philippines showed fans why they should not be counted out as they secured a win against BREN Esports, 2-1. This put them in a tie with Smart Omega, which also sits with a 1-1 record and three points at the standing after being swept by Blacklist International 0-2.

Making the top three of the weekly standings, Nexplay EVOS and BREN Esports are tied for second after their sweeps of TNC Predator left them ahead one point of other teams with a 1-1 record. Both teams have four points each.

Taking solo first place are defending world champions Blacklist International. Their 2-1 against Nextplay EVOS and 2-0 sweep of Smart Omega propelled them to the top of the standings and netted them five points. They are the only team in the league not to have suffered a defeat with Kiel “OHEB” Soriano earning his first career Savage.

The Regular Season of MPL PH Season 10 continues Friday, August 19, with RSG facing off against TNC at 6 p.m. and BREN Esports taking on ECHO at 8 p.m.

