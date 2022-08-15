Chung, Aldeguer excited for Azkals Development Teamâ€™s further improvement

Chung, Aldeguer excited for Azkals Development Team’s further improvement

MANILA, Philippines – With an extra two weeks of training now that more or less the Azkals Development Team is complete, forward Dennis Chung and Andres Aldeguer are hoping they can perform better when they face Maharlika FC in the Philippines Football League on August 21.

“Now that our team has more time to train, and we’re complete we can play better,” offered Aldeguer who missed the ADT’s opener, a 1-nil loss to Kaya as he was in the United States trying out for Division 1 colleges. “It was difficult for the new players to bond and learn what we want to do. Now we had a few more weeks to train, we’re hoping for a new result.”

“Despite the loss, I am not very sad or disappointed,” added Chung. “In fact, I believe we are even more motivated. We only had one to two weeks of preparation. That is not an excuse but even so, we did a solid job in showing what we can do. Give us a bit more time then we’d be rocking.”

The current ADT participating in the PFL has many players who will be competing in the Under-19 in Oman this September.

Others, like goalkeeper Julian Schwarzer and Chung, are hoping they can receive a call-up to the senior national team for the 14th staging of the Mitsubishi Cup.

The countdown to the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 is poised to kick off as the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) today announced the Official Draw will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday, August 30.

“Growing up in Germany, when I learned of the Azkals, I thought of one day playing for the national team of my motherland,” chimed in Chung. “Not only do I hope to help the ADT in the PFL, but to also fulfill my dream of playing for the Philippines and in the Mitsubishi Cup.”

As for Aldeguer, he hasn’t made up his mind whether he will go to college in the Philippines or the United States. “I still have until next year to make that decision, but for now, the plan is to play with the ADT and do our best for flag and country.”

“It’s exciting because we have a lot of talent in the squad,” summed up Chung. “We just have to put it all together. And being in the PFL is one step closer to all our dreams”