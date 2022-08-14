TNT ousts Magnolia to clinch PBA finals berth

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga kept alive its chase for back-to-back titles in the PBA Philippine Cup, punching their ticket to the final with an 87-74 closer over the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in Game Six of the semifinals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Veteran Jayson Castro came out with a vintage performance, dropping a conference-high 26 points to help TNT eliminate Magnolia, 4-2.

TNT clamped down on defense for the wire-to-wire victory as they limited Magnolia to a meager 27% shooting from the field.

Though leading all game, the Tropang Giga could not pull away completely as their lead only peaked at 13 points.

Castro was an efficient 10-of-13 from the field.

Mikey Williams struggled with his shooting but still managed 15 markers in the victory. He added six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

RR Pogoy and Glenn Khobuntin contributed 14 points each as well.

The win, though, was marred by a Poy Erram ejection early in the fourth frame after a hard foul on Ian Sangalang.

Sangalang and Calvin Abueva scored 16 points each for Magnolia in the losing effort.

TNT thus awaits the winner between the Meralco Bolts and the San Miguel Beermen in Game Seven of their series on Wednesday.